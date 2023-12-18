Israeli Assault on Gaza Continues as Global Calls for Peace Intensify

In spite of mounting international pressure to cease hostilities and pleas from anguished relatives for the release of captives in Gaza, Israel persists with its deadly attacks on the besieged Strip. On Sunday, dozens of lives, including those of women and children, were tragically lost, and over a hundred individuals sustained injuries as a result of Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp.

Reports from the enclave’s Ministry of Health indicate that the al-Barsh and Alwan families, residents of a residential block, were among the casualties of the airstrikes. Moreover, medics in Deir el-Balah reported at least 12 Palestinian fatalities and numerous wounded, with four fatalities resulting from an Israeli air attack on a house in Rafah.

Devastation further spread, as Israeli warplanes targeted Sabra, Sheikh Radwan, and Remal neighborhoods in Gaza City, leading to the arrival of over 54 bodies at al-Shifa Hospital. Regrettably, the overall death toll resulting from Israeli bombardment and a ground offensive since October 7 has now surpassed 19,000 Palestinians, primarily consisting of women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The consequences of this relentless bombardment are dire, with Gaza left in ruins. Alarming figures from the United Nations estimate that approximately 85% of the population, or roughly 1.9 million Palestinians, have been displaced by this war, which exacerbates the risk of a potential “breakdown of civil order”. Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, expressed concerns over an impending humanitarian crisis, including hunger, disease, and weakened immunity amongst the population.

Amidst increased pressure from various fronts, including its principal ally, the United States, the Israeli government faces rising calls to either suspend, slow down, or put an end to the ongoing military campaign. In response to these mounting challenges, the international community closely scrutinizes Israel’s actions, seeking a resolution that prioritizes peace and the protection of innocent lives.

