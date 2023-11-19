Israeli Forces Discover Underground Tunnel Beneath Gaza Hospital

Israeli forces have made a startling discovery in their ongoing operations in Gaza. They claim to have found a 55-meter-long tunnel beneath al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the area. The tunnel, which was located under a shed adjacent to the hospital, is said to have contained various weapons and ammunition, including RPGs, explosives, and rifles.

Instead of quoting sources, we can describe the situation by stating that Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari informed reporters that the entrance to the tunnel was revealed when a military bulldozer demolished the hospital’s exterior wall. The soldiers encountered a fortified shaft with a spiral staircase that descended 10 meters into the ground. Hagari described the tunnel as being quite lengthy and equipped with metal stairs, leading to a blast-proof door. The army has not yet attempted to open the door, as they fear it may be booby-trapped.

Although Israel has declared al-Shifa Hospital a Hamas command center, the hospital staff and Hamas officials have vehemently denied these allegations. It is worth noting that Israel has been using the hospital as a focal point for its military operations since its occupation on Wednesday. However, it is important to keep in mind that this is just one tunnel among many that exist in Gaza.

In light of this discovery, there may be additional tunnels and access shafts in the surrounding houses, prompting Israeli forces to continue their search in the area. The excavation under al-Shifa Hospital highlights the ongoing issue of tunnels in Gaza, which has been a long-standing concern for Israel and its supporters.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What did the Israeli army find under al-Shifa Hospital?

A: The Israeli army claims to have discovered a 55-meter-long tunnel beneath al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza.

Q: What was found inside the tunnel?

A: The tunnel reportedly contained numerous weapons, including RPGs, explosives, and Kalashnikov rifles.

Q: Why is al-Shifa Hospital significant?

A: Israel has designated al-Shifa Hospital as a Hamas command center, although this claim has been denied by both the hospital staff and Hamas officials.

Q: How did the Israeli army find the tunnel?

A: The entrance to the tunnel was uncovered when a military bulldozer knocked down the outside wall of al-Shifa Hospital complex.

Q: Will the Israeli forces attempt to open the blast-proof door?

A: The Israeli army has not yet tried to open the door, as they suspect it may be booby-trapped.

Q: How many tunnels are there in Gaza?

A: There are likely dozens, if not hundreds, of tunnels in Gaza, presenting an ongoing challenge for Israel and its supporters.

Sources:

– aljazeera.com