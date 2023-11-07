Internet and Phone Services in Gaza Disrupted Under Intensified Bombardment

As the bombardment in the Gaza Strip intensified on Friday night, internet and phone services collapsed, leaving its 2.3 million people isolated from the outside world and each other. The Palestine Telecommunications Company, Paltel, announced a complete disruption of all communication and internet services due to the ongoing bombardment.

The Israeli military stated that it was “expanding” its ground operations in Gaza, indicating a potential all-out invasion of the besieged territory. Frequent explosions from airstrikes illuminated the night sky over Gaza City, coinciding with the blackout of internet, cellular, and landline services. The Red Crescent and other aid groups lost contact with their operations rooms and medical teams, raising concerns about people’s ability to access emergency services.

Meanwhile, Israel has deployed a significant number of troops along the border with Gaza, preparing for a ground offensive against the Hamas militant group. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant predicted a long and difficult ground offensive, highlighting the complex task of dismantling Hamas’ network of tunnels. The Israeli government aims to weaken Hamas’ control over Gaza but has not provided clarity on the endgame or future governance of the territory.

In addition to the escalating conflict in Gaza, tensions in the region have been further exacerbated. U.S. warplanes targeted sites in eastern Syria that the Pentagon claimed were connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, further escalating the situation.

The rising death toll on both sides, with over 7,300 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis killed, emphasizes the devastating consequences of the conflict. Hospitals in Gaza have been struggling to operate with limited fuel supplies, endangering the lives of patients who rely on critical equipment.

The United Nations warns of a crumbling aid operation, exacerbated by the blockade on Gaza and near-depleted fuel supplies. The UNRWA, responsible for providing basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, is now rationing fuel among vital facilities, but the supply is running out.

The siege on Gaza has created a humanitarian crisis, with the basic needs of its population, especially children and women, being used as tools of punishment. The situation demands an urgent resolution to protect the lives and well-being of those caught in the crossfire.