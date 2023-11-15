Israeli Army Discovers Weapons and Hostages at Gaza Hospital

Israeli forces conducted a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, uncovering evidence of Hamas using hospitals as cover for their operations. Videos released by the Israeli military showcased weapons, explosives, and a room where hostages were allegedly held. While the Health Ministry in Gaza disputed some of the claims made in the videos, it did acknowledge that the footage was taken from inside the hospital. The remaining patients and staff had already evacuated the premises prior to the raid.

U.S. intelligence supported the Israeli allegations, stating that Hamas was operating within and beneath hospitals. The videos released by the Israeli military were part of an effort to convince skeptics that hospitals had been transformed into safe houses and command centers by Hamas, who had also constructed tunnels underneath them.

The first video showed Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, walking viewers through the basement of the hospital, presenting the weapons and explosives allegedly found there. The second video depicted troops entering the building and discovering additional weapons and the room where hostages were believed to have been kept.

While the veracity of the assertions made in the videos could not be independently verified, they provided a glimpse into the Israeli perspective on the situation. Hamas, through their spokesman Osama Hamadan, dismissed the videos as a “lie and charade.” However, no immediate response was given by Gazan officials or Hamas regarding the second video.

The videos showcased a piece of paper taped to a wall in the hospital’s basement, which Admiral Hagari claimed could be a schedule for guarding hostages. The Gazan Health Ministry argued that it was a regular work shift timetable, but failed to address the fact that the calendar began on the day of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Dr. Mustafa Al Kahlout, the hospital’s director, stated that families seeking shelter from Israeli bombardment had sought refuge at Al-Shifa and other hospitals in Gaza. He called for international organizations like the Red Cross to inspect all parts of the hospitals.

By uncovering weapons, explosives, and evidence of hostage-taking, Israel aimed to highlight the alleged misuse of hospitals by Hamas. While there is ongoing debate about the validity of the videos and the extent of Hamas activity within hospitals, the issue raises important questions about the protection of medical facilities during times of conflict.

