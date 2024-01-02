Israeli Strikes Targeting Syria and Lebanon Amplify Regional Tensions

Source: unknown

The escalating conflict between Israel and Gaza has now spilled over into neighboring Syria and Lebanon, as Israel continues its campaign against military and Hezbollah targets in the region. The recent attacks have raised concerns about the potential for further regional destabilization.

In a recent statement, the Israeli military confirmed that it had targeted military infrastructure belonging to the Syrian Army. They also conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon. Israel reiterated its commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and stated that it will continue to counter any threats it faces.

These attacks, which occurred between Monday and Tuesday, have further strained the already tense relations between Israel and neighboring countries that are believed to have connections with Iran, Israel’s archenemy. According to the Syrian state news agency, SANA, the Israeli airstrikes came from the direction of the Golan Heights and targeted multiple locations in the Damascus countryside. While the attacks resulted in only material damage, the fallout from the strikes is of concern.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported that one of the locations targeted housed members of Hezbollah near the town of Kanaker. Furthermore, parts of the Lebanese city of Yaroun also experienced Israeli fire. These developments highlight the intricate web of regional alliances and the potential for the conflict to escalate further.

Iran has been identified as a key player in the region, supporting various groups involved in the ongoing conflicts. Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reported from Tel Aviv, stating that Israel is currently facing fighters across multiple countries in the region predominantly backed by Iran. Syria and Iran have a longstanding regional alliance, with Iran providing significant support to President Bashar al-Assad during the Syrian war. Similarly, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has emerged as a potent force in Lebanon and has provided support to Hamas in Gaza.

The threat posed by Hezbollah, which has been firing continually, is a major concern for Israel. With diplomatic efforts yielding limited results, there are growing calls within the Israeli military to consider alternative military action against Lebanon.

These recent attacks follow an Israeli airstrike near Aleppo in late December, which caused material damage according to the Syrian Ministry of Defence. Israel has launched numerous air raids on Syrian territory since the start of the Syrian war, targeting both Syrian military assets and Hezbollah positions. Israel has been firm in its stance of preventing Iran from expanding its influence in Syria.

Back in December, an Israeli airstrike outside Damascus resulted in the killing of Razi Moussavi, a senior advisor in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Moussavi was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran. This incident serves as a reminder of the complexities and potential consequences of the ongoing conflict.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is crucial for regional and international actors to pursue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and find a peaceful resolution. The international community must remain vigilant to prevent further spillover of the conflict and mitigate the risks of exacerbating regional instability.

