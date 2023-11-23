Israeli authorities question director of Al Shifa Hospital on suspicions of Hamas involvement

Israeli authorities have detained Dr Muhammad Abu Salamiyah, the director of Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, for questioning regarding allegations that the hospital was being used as a command and control center for Hamas, the Islamist movement. The Israeli military has claimed that evidence shows extensive Hamas terrorist activity taking place under Dr Abu Salamiyah’s management.

Allegations of war crimes have circled both sides, with Israel contending that Hamas has violated international law by establishing operational structures within the hospital. Palestinians, on the other hand, have accused Israel of targeting a medical facility where civilians had sought refuge from air strikes.

During a recent operation, Israeli troops entered the hospital and discovered a well-equipped tunnel, as well as a cache of weapons. These findings were presented as evidence of Hamas’ use of the hospital for military purposes. Hamas and doctors at Al Shifa Hospital have vehemently denied these accusations, refuting the evidence presented by Israeli officials.

Dr Abu Salamiyah and several doctors were apprehended at a checkpoint, and the director is currently undergoing questioning. Israeli authorities have clarified that he is not under indictment and that there are no suggestions of his affiliation with Hamas. The purpose of the interrogation is to gather information about the alleged terrorist activities occurring above and below ground within the hospital premises.

The Palestinian Health Minister, Mai Al-Kayla, has decried the arrests as a violation of international humanitarian law. The Palestinian authorities have reached out to the United Nations, as well as organizations like the Red Cross, urging them to exert pressure on Israel to reverse course.

Hamas has also issued a statement denouncing the detention of the doctors, claiming that they had remained within the hospital to facilitate the evacuation of patients and the wounded. The organization has called on the Red Cross and other international bodies to advocate for the immediate release of those arrested.

This incident highlights the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where medical facilities such as Al Shifa Hospital have become embroiled in allegations of militarization. The Israeli authorities’ actions have sparked further debate over the delicate balance between protecting civilians and targeting combatants in a complex conflict zone.

FAQ:

1. What is Hamas?

Hamas is an Islamist political and military group that controls the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States and Israel.

2. What is Al Shifa Hospital?

Al Shifa Hospital is the largest medical facility in the Palestinian Territories, located in the Gaza Strip. It has been at the center of controversy due to accusations of militarization and war crimes.

3. What is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict refers to the ongoing political and territorial dispute between Israelis and Palestinians. It has resulted in decades of violence, including wars, acts of terrorism, and human rights abuses.