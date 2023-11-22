Israeli Army Uncovers Underground Hideout Allegedly Used by Hamas

In a significant development, the Israeli army has revealed the discovery of an underground tunnel beneath Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza. This tunnel is said to have served as a stronghold for Hamas fighters, equipped with various amenities such as a bathroom, kitchen, and even an air-conditioned meeting room.

The reinforced tunnel, measuring about two meters in height, was accessed through an outdoor shaft located within the hospital complex grounds. It is claimed that during the conflict, the vast number of Palestinian civilians in the vicinity were used as human shields by Hamas.

Colonel Elad Tsuri, the commander of the Israeli armored brigade that came across the tunnel, stated, “That’s the way that they survive because they use the hospital as a human shield that protects them. And here they can stay for a long time. There is a room with air conditioning inside.” The Israeli military has long accused Hamas of utilizing the Shifa hospital complex as a command center and deliberately concealing their forces among the civilian population.

Both Hamas and hospital officials have vehemently denied these allegations, with the hospital location becoming a center of contention and accusations of war crimes from both sides. Palestinians have accused Israel of targeting hospitals, while Israel claims that these facilities are being used to harbor armed fighters.

To provide proof of their discovery, the Israeli army arranged a visit for journalists to the hospital complex in the Gaza Strip. The journey took them through a landscape marred by the destruction caused by Israel’s invasion of the enclave over the past seven weeks.

The tunnel revealed during this visit showcased impressive craftsmanship, with arches and sturdy stone and concrete lining. Military escorts utilized flashlights to navigate the darkness and revealed facilities such as a small kitchen and a bathroom equipped with a toilet and sink. Moreover, there was a spacious room that could accommodate meetings and featured two metal beds.

Colonel Tsuri shared his belief that this tunnel likely connects to another opening in a Gaza kindergarten, suggesting that there may be additional passageways leading into the city.

Israel has faced international criticism for its offensive operations in Gaza, including strikes on the Shifa Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the enclave. Medical officials claim that around 13,000 people have lost their lives in the strip since Hamas initiated an attack on Israel on October 7th, resulting in Israel reporting 1,200 fatalities and 240 hostages.

During the tour, the Israeli army also displayed numerous firearms, grenades, and explosives that they say were collected from the hospital, a motor home, and nearby cars in recent days.

These claims have garnered support from the White House, which noted that its independent intelligence confirms Israel’s assertion that Hamas has been using Gaza’s hospitals, including Shifa, to establish command posts.

Hamas, in response, accused the White House and the Pentagon of adopting a false narrative and providing a “green light” for Israel to perpetrate more civilian massacres. However, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a military spokesperson, countered Hamas’ claims, stating that the hideout beneath the hospital constitutes a war crime.

As the fallout from this revelation continues, many questions arise concerning the impact on the ongoing conflict, the treatment of civilians, and the potential repercussions for both Israel and Hamas. Here are some frequently asked questions:

FAQ

1. How did the Israeli army discover the tunnel?

The Israeli army came across the tunnel during their invasion of the Gaza Strip. They were actively searching for Hamas fighters and their hidden command centers.

2. Why did Israel accuse Hamas of using hospitals as command posts?

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals to hide their fighters and weapons among the civilian population. They claim that this strategy is an attempt by Hamas to shield themselves from military action.

3. Have there been any independent investigations into these accusations?

As of now, there have been no official investigations conducted by neutral parties to validate or refute the claims made by both Israel and Hamas. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely.

4. How has the international community reacted to these allegations?

The international community has expressed concerns over the allegations of war crimes and the protection of civilian lives. Various countries and organizations have called for restraint and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

5. What are the potential consequences for Israel and Hamas?

The accusations of using hospitals as command posts can have severe ramifications for Israel and Hamas. Both parties could face international condemnation, legal repercussions, and a further deterioration of their already strained relations.

Sources:

1. Reuters: [Link](https://www.reuters.com)