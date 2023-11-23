The Impact of Israeli Army Actions on al-Shifa Hospital and Medical Personnel in Gaza

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the director of al-Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, along with several other medical professionals, have been arrested by the Israeli army. This development has raised concerns about the impact on healthcare services and the well-being of the Palestinian population.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip, has been at the forefront of Israel’s ground offensive in northern Gaza. The Israeli army has made allegations that Hamas fighters have been using a tunnel complex beneath the hospital for staging attacks. However, both Hamas and hospital officials have vehemently denied these claims.

In recent events, the UN’s humanitarian office reported that the Israeli army obstructed a convoy of ambulances transporting 190 wounded and sick patients from al-Shifa Hospital to the south. This resulted in a journey that took nearly 20 hours, endangering the lives of the patients. The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) expressed concern over the delay, emphasizing that it put the wounded and sick people at risk.

During the evacuation, three paramedics and a companion of one of the wounded patients were detained for more than three hours in the cold. This incident raises questions about the treatment of medical personnel and the impact on their ability to provide timely and efficient healthcare services.

