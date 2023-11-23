The Israeli army detains medical staff in Gaza amidst ongoing conflict

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Israeli army has arrested the director of al-Shifa Hospital, along with other doctors and nurses. The Israeli military claims that the hospital, under the management of Muhammad Abu Salmiya, was being used as a Hamas command and control center.

The Palestinian health officials have confirmed the arrests and expressed their concern. They have demanded an explanation from the World Health Organization (WHO) as the medics, who were traveling in a WHO convoy with patients, were stopped and detained by Israeli forces. The Gaza Ministry of Health has decided to halt coordination with the WHO until further information is provided.

Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza, has strongly denounced the arrests and called on international organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, to work towards the immediate release of the detained medical staff.

These arrests come in the context of escalating tensions in Gaza. Just days before, two Palestinian paramedics were also arrested by the Israeli army. This raises questions about the perceived lack of immunity for medical workers and other humanitarian personnel in the region.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in Gaza, has been a focal point of Israel’s ground offensive in northern Gaza. The hospital was ordered to be evacuated, but there are still approximately 180 patients inside, according to the remaining staff. The Israeli army alleges that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the hospital for staging attacks, a claim that both Hamas and hospital officials vehemently deny.

Additionally, the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza has faced similar challenges. The Israeli army gave people just a few hours to evacuate the facility, which houses around 200 patients. Bombing from all sides continues in the vicinity, exacerbating the already critical situation.

Moreover, a convoy of ambulances transporting wounded and sick patients from al-Shifa Hospital to the south was reportedly “obstructed” by the Israeli army. The journey, which should have taken a few hours, took nearly 20 hours due to delays at an Israeli military checkpoint. This delay not only put the lives of the patients in danger but also resulted in the detainment of paramedics and the companion of a wounded patient.

The conflict in Gaza has taken a toll on the healthcare system, undermining the provision of medical care for those in need. The arrests of medical staff further aggravate the already dire situation, risking the lives of patients who rely on their expertise.

