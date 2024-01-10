New Perspective: Israeli Military Shifts Stance on Gaza Strike

In a recent incident in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, tragedy struck as two Al Jazeera journalists, Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, were killed in an Israeli military strike on their car. The Israeli army initially claimed that it was targeting a “terrorist” in the vehicle, but has since seemed to change its tune, according to a report by United States broadcaster NBC.

Although the Israeli army confirmed that a military aircraft had identified and struck a terrorist operating the vehicle, when asked for evidence supporting this claim, army spokesperson Daniel Hagari described the incident as “unfortunate” and emphasized that an investigation was ongoing.

This apparent shift in the Israeli military’s narrative raises questions about the justification for the attack and highlights the need for an independent investigation. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for such an investigation, pointing out that the initial claim of targeting terrorists has now been replaced with the suggestion that the use of a drone by the journalists made them “look like” terrorists.

It is crucial to differentiate between journalists using equipment like cameras and drones for their work and labeling them as terrorists. Targeting civilians, including journalists, is illegal, and it is essential to ensure that such actions do not go unpunished.

Moreover, the Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemned the attack, referring to it as an “assassination” and underlining the urgent need for legal action against the Israeli occupation forces. This incident adds to the growing list of casualties among journalists in Gaza, with more than 100 journalists killed since the start of the current conflict in October.

To put this into perspective, the data from CPJ shows that the number of journalists killed in the first 10 weeks of this conflict surpasses the total number of journalists killed in any single country throughout an entire year. This startling statistic highlights the danger that journalists face in conflict zones and the urgent need for their protection.

While it is crucial to wait for the results of the ongoing investigation to determine the exact circumstances of this incident, it is evident that the targeting of journalists raises serious concerns about press freedom and safety in the region. Journalists play a vital role in providing the public with accurate and unbiased information, and their safety should be safeguarded at all costs.

