Israel’s Influence in Azerbaijan’s Campaign to Recapture Nagorno-Karabakh

Israel’s support for Azerbaijan’s military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh has raised concerns and shed light on Israel’s strategic interests in the region. While the recent conflict resulted in significant casualties and forced the displacement of thousands, the involvement of Israeli weapons and technology played a crucial role in Azerbaijan’s offensive.

Intending to provide Azerbaijan with a decisive advantage, Israel supplied powerful weapons to its ally just before the 24-hour assault on September 19th. Azerbaijan’s military cargo planes frequently shuttled between a southern Israeli airbase and an airfield near Nagorno-Karabakh. The flights, observed by Armenian diplomats, alarmed Armenian officials who have long been apprehensive of the close relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan.

The military cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan extended beyond weaponry. Israeli military contractors have been major beneficiaries of the partnership, as Israel reportedly supplied nearly 70% of Azerbaijan’s arsenal between 2016 and 2020. Israeli long-range missiles and explosive drones boosted Azerbaijan’s capabilities, compensating for its smaller air force. The effectiveness of Israeli drones was particularly evident, with Azerbaijan praising their contribution to the successful offensive against Armenian defenses.

Israel’s involvement in Azerbaijan aligns with its national interests in the region. Azerbaijan serves as an important source of oil for Israel, despite Israel’s own natural gas resources. This oil dependency has fostered a strategic partnership aimed at countering Iran, one of Israel’s archenemies. Azerbaijan, which views Iran with suspicion, also benefits from the alliance with Israel and its advanced military technology.

The repercussions of the conflict extend beyond the contested enclave. Over 100,000 people, comprising the majority of Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population, have been forced to flee their homes. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan labeled the exodus as ‘ethnic cleansing,’ while Azerbaijan vehemently denies this accusation.

Israel’s foreign and defense ministries have refrained from commenting on the use of Israeli weapons in Nagorno-Karabakh and the concerns expressed by Armenia. It is clear, however, that Israel’s strategic partnership with Azerbaijan continues to play a significant role in shaping the dynamics of the region’s conflicts.