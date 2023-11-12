Israel and Libya hold historic meeting to forge new relations

In a groundbreaking development, the Foreign Minister of Israel, Eli Cohen, recently met with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, in Italy. This marked the first-ever meeting between the two countries, which have no formal diplomatic ties. Recognizing the significance of this occasion, Cohen described it as a crucial first step toward establishing a relationship between Israel and Libya.

Israel’s efforts to expand its diplomatic network and foster new alliances have led to engagements with countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The face-to-face conversation between the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers underscores Israel’s commitment to forging relationships and promoting peace and normalization in the region.

Libya, located on the Mediterranean coast and being the fourth largest country in Africa, holds immense strategic value. With its population of approximately six million and a daily oil production of 1.2 million barrels, Libya’s potential for collaboration with Israel is considerable. Cohen emphasized the importance of preserving the heritage of Libyan Jewry, highlighting the need to restore synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country.

During the meeting, the two ministers explored opportunities for cooperation in the fields of agriculture and water technology. These discussions reflect a mutual interest in leveraging each country’s strengths for shared benefits. By harnessing their respective expertise, Israel and Libya can contribute to sustainable agricultural practices and address water scarcity challenges.

This historic meeting between Israeli and Libyan officials builds upon previous high-level communications. Reports from January 2022 suggest that the Director of Mossad, David Barnea, met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Mohammed al-Dabaiba in Jordan to discuss security cooperation and the normalization of relations. While these reports were later denied by Dabaiba, they indicate the possibility of ongoing discussions between the two nations.

As Israel continues to expand its circle of diplomatic relationships, the meeting with Libya holds great promise. By seizing the historical opportunity to build bridges and enhance cooperation, both nations can work together toward a more prosperous and peaceful future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why is the meeting between Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers significant?

The meeting is significant because it is the first-ever meeting between Israel and Libya, two countries that do not have formal diplomatic relations. It symbolizes a crucial first step in building a relationship and fostering new alliances.

2. What are Israel’s efforts to forge new diplomatic relations?

Israel is actively engaging with countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia to expand its circle of peace and normalization. By seeking out opportunities for collaboration and dialogue, Israel aims to establish stronger diplomatic ties worldwide.

3. How can Israel and Libya collaborate in the fields of agriculture and water technology?

During their meeting, the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers discussed potential cooperation in agriculture and water technology. By leveraging each country’s strengths and expertise, they can work together to implement sustainable agricultural practices and address water scarcity challenges.

4. Has there been any previous communication between Israel and Libya?

Reports indicate that there have been previous high-level communications between Israeli and Libyan officials. In January 2022, the Director of Mossad reportedly met with the Libyan Prime Minister to discuss security cooperation and the normalization of relations. These reports suggest ongoing discussions between the two nations.