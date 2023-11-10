Israeli-American Activists Illuminate United Nations Building to Amplify the Plight of Kidnapped Victims

A group of passionate Israeli-Americans took it upon themselves to shed light on the kidnapping crisis orchestrated by Hamas by projecting images of the victims onto the United Nations building in Manhattan. Their goal was to raise awareness about the innocent children and elderly individuals who have suffered at the hands of this heinous act.

The leader of the group, Or Waknin, worked closely with the families of the hostages to create a video that would capture the world’s attention and reveal the truth behind these abductions. Hoping to debunk the misinformation surrounding the situation, Waknin emphasized that this was not just a crime against Israel, but a crime against humanity.

The video projections featured the names and photos of the victims, including a 9-month-old baby and an elderly woman, who are among the 100 Israelis kidnapped by Hamas during their brutal attack on the country. Without explicitly mentioning Israel or displaying its flag, the organizers aimed to convey the universal nature of this tragedy.

By projecting these powerful images onto the UN building, the group wanted people to realize that these victims are not statistics or faceless individuals. They are real people with names, families, and stories. It was a way for viewers to empathize with them, acknowledging that this could easily happen to their own loved ones.

It’s important to note that the organizers obtained permission from the families before using the victims’ images in the projections. They wanted to ensure that the initiative was respectful and aligned with the families’ wishes.

The dire circumstances faced by the kidnapped Israelis cannot be ignored. Hamas has threatened to kill one prisoner for every Israeli airstrike targeting innocent civilians without warning. This constant danger hanging over their heads adds to the urgency of the situation.

While the projections focused on the victims, it is crucial to remember that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to respond with “mighty vengeance” to Hamas’ attack. The Israeli people, both in the country and around the world, are on high alert and taking extra precautions in the face of this escalating conflict.

In response to the terror attacks, President Biden condemned Hamas as “pure evil,” highlighting the gravity of their actions. He assured the public that the United States and its allies are providing support and aid to address the humanitarian consequences of these attacks. Israel will receive all the necessary assistance to navigate this crisis.

As the death toll continues to rise, with over 1,300 in Israel and more than 2,400 in Gaza, it becomes increasingly crucial to shed light on the suffering endured by innocent victims. The projections on the UN building served as a poignant reminder of the human cost of this conflict, urging the international community to take action and bring an end to this tragedy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)