Israeli Ambassador Labels Hamas Attack as a Turning Point in Conflict

The recent attack on Israel by Hamas has been described by Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan as a “truly unprecedented” act of terrorism. Drawing a comparison to the 9/11 tragedy, Erdan emphasized the gravity of the situation and the impact it has had on the Israeli population.

In his interview on “Fox News Live,” Erdan expressed his deep condemnation for the Hamas terrorists, referring to them as “animals.” He also criticized the military group for its indiscriminate killing of civilians, recounting the horrifying scenes that unfolded during the attack. “Babies, women, the elderly were dragged outside of their homes, were taken hostage. Civilians were shot and most were massacred in cold blood walking on the streets. This is something that, I mean, is truly unprecedented,” Erdan explained.

The enormity of the casualties was not lost on Erdan, who highlighted the significance of the death toll in a country with a relatively smaller population. Israeli officials estimate that at least 250 people have lost their lives in the conflict so far, with Palestinian authorities reporting slightly lower numbers at 232 fatalities. These figures, when compared to the population size, are equivalent to a catastrophic event like 9/11. Erdan clarified, “We already suffered 250 fatalities [which is] like having here, 7500 fatalities. We already have 1500 casualties. It’s like 50,000 casualties here in the United States.”

Describing the attack as “our 9/11,” Erdan emphasized Israel’s commitment to changing the dynamics of the conflict and ensuring the safety of its civilians. The ambassador made it clear that Hamas and those responsible for such atrocities would face severe consequences. “These animals will pay a heavy price and they will learn that these atrocities cannot be committed against our civilians again,” Erdan asserted.

The international community has also condemned the attack, with world leaders expressing their solidarity with Israel and declaring their support in dealing with this crisis. As the conflict continues, the repercussions and the path toward resolution remain uncertain.

