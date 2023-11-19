New Israeli Offensive Deepens Fears for Palestinian Refugees

Israel’s continued offensive in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp has sparked concern for the safety and well-being of hundreds of thousands of civilians seeking refuge in the area. Airstrikes on crowded UN shelters have resulted in the deaths of over 80 people, with a dawn attack on a UN-run school alone claiming the lives of at least 50 individuals. The situation is further compounded by the Israeli military’s plans to expand operations into south Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is glaringly evident, as vital resources such as medical supplies, food, and water are running dangerously low. The intense bombing has strained the capacity of North Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, leaving only a skeleton staff to care for the most vulnerable patients. As a result, basic medical resources are in short supply, placing new victims at risk.

The Israeli military, while declining to comment on the recent airstrikes, had previously urged civilians in and around Gaza City to seek safety in the south. Many complied, heading southward to protect themselves. However, they found only relative safety in these designated areas, as they soon became the target of subsequent attacks. Now, these displaced individuals are being forced to move yet again, crammed into an even smaller coastal area.

The question arises: Where can these civilians go to escape the violence if it intensifies in the south? The densely populated Gaza strip was already facing immense challenges prior to the conflict. The displacement of around two-thirds of the population has resulted in overcrowded UN shelters and private homes, exacerbating the difficulties faced by aid agencies that are struggling to provide essential supplies.

As the war continues, the toll on civilian lives continues to rise at an alarming rate. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, acknowledged the heavy toll on civilians but attributed the blame to Hamas. With limited options for civilians seeking safety and dwindling humanitarian resources, the indirect toll of the war is expected to escalate.

