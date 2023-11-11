The Impact of Israeli Strike on Aleppo International Airport

Aleppo International Airport in Syria was recently rendered inoperable due to an alleged Israeli airstrike, according to the country’s defense ministry. The attack, which took place in the early hours of the morning, resulted in significant damage to the airport’s runways, forcing it to temporarily halt operations. This development has once again highlighted the ongoing tensions in the region.

The Syrian regime has previously claimed that the airport was targeted by Israel, with the most recent attack taking place in early May. The Syrian defense ministry asserts that these strikes have not only caused material damage but have also resulted in civilian and military casualties. Additionally, Syria claims that the airport was being utilized to transport aid to earthquake victims in northern Syria.

It is worth noting that Aleppo International Airport has been of strategic importance, not only for Syria but also for Iran and its proxies. Reports suggest that Iran has used this airport to transport weapons and military equipment to Syria. They took advantage of the movement of aid after an earthquake in Turkey, using it as a cover for arms shipments. The airport’s proximity to the Turkish border, as well as areas damaged by the earthquake, facilitated this illicit activity.

The involvement of pro-Iranian proxies and Hezbollah in the region further underscores the significance of the airport. Since the Syrian regime regained control of Aleppo in 2016, these groups have maintained a presence, exploiting the area for their activities. A leaked document revealed that Iran had seized the opportunity presented by the earthquake to clandestinely transport weapons to Syria.

This is not the first time the Aleppo airport has been targeted. In September 2022, two airstrikes caused damage to the facility, rendering the runway unusable. According to satellite images, the attack was aimed at disrupting Iran’s weapon transportation to Hezbollah.

Furthermore, it is important to consider the presence of a Syrian defense ministry complex near Safirah, close to Aleppo. This complex is believed to be linked to Syria’s advanced weapon systems and missile program. The Aleppo region continues to attract attention due to its strategic importance and ongoing military activities.

As this story develops, it is crucial to closely monitor the situation in and around Aleppo International Airport. The airport remains a focal point for regional tensions, with various actors vying for control and seeking to disrupt their adversaries’ activities.

Sources: Reuters, Jerusalem Post