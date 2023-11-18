Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Southern Gaza, Leaving Dozens Dead

Israeli airstrikes have caused widespread destruction and claimed the lives of at least 28 Palestinians in residential areas of Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza. The attacks targeted a neighborhood in Hamad and a house in the town of Khuza’a. Many people, including children, have been injured as a result of the bombardment.

The aftermath of the airstrikes reveals a grim reality for the affected communities. Dozens of individuals are still buried beneath the rubble, with little hope of rescue. The director of Nasser Medical Complex in the region reported that 26 bodies and 23 seriously injured individuals were received at the facility. The situation is dire, and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

These devastating attacks have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes in the northern region, following an evacuation order from the Israeli government. The displaced population sought refuge in the southern Gaza Strip, under the belief that it would be a safer location. However, Israeli airstrikes have intensified in the south, leaving these vulnerable individuals homeless once again.

Residents of various areas within Khan Younis, including Khuzaa, Abassan, Bani Suheila, and al-Qarara, reported receiving thousands of leaflets dropped by Israeli aircraft. These leaflets urged them to evacuate immediately to protect their lives. The warning emphasized that any houses used by terrorists would be targeted, placing civilians in danger.

In an interview with a US broadcaster, Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, explained the purpose behind the relocation request. The Israeli government aims to prevent civilian casualties from becoming caught in the crossfire during their intended attack on Hamas forces in southern Gaza. Regev expressed that Israeli troops would advance into the area to neutralize Hamas fighters occupying underground tunnels and bunkers. However, he assured that moving further west would likely secure the safety of the relocated individuals.

Despite the Israeli government’s reassurances, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed concern about the safety of any part of Gaza. The ongoing conflict has made Gaza an unsafe place for its entire population. The situation is dire, with thousands of lives lost, including a significant number of children.

