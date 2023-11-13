Israeli airstrikes claim 30 lives in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, leaving the community devastated

In a devastating turn of events, the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp have claimed the lives of 30 individuals, most of whom were women and children. The civil defence unit in Gaza reported that the bodies were recovered from beneath the rubble of the bombed buildings. The Ministry of Interior in Gaza has confirmed that the attack, which targeted a residential building late on Sunday, resulted in numerous casualties.

The camp, known for its high population density, houses three schools operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). These schools have been repurposed as shelters, providing refuge to hundreds of displaced families. Tragically, this is not the first time that the camp has been subjected to bombardments by Israel. On October 9, an Israeli airstrike struck a market in the camp, a bustling area of Gaza, resulting in an unknown number of casualties as reported by Amnesty International.

The airstrikes have left the residents of Jabalia camp traumatized, with one survivor sharing her despair. Asmaa Tayeh, a young writer, expressed her belief that safety and freedom are now distant dreams. She emphasized that even after the war comes to an end, the occupation of Palestine and the constant terror imposed upon its people will prevent true peace and security.

The dire situation in Gaza is exacerbated by the shortage of essential supplies, including medicine and medical equipment. Hospitals are struggling to provide adequate care to the injured due to the overwhelming number of patients and limited resources. The Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza, in particular, has expressed its acute shortage of supplies.

As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, it is evident that the impact of these airstrikes is far-reaching. The Israeli response, which commenced after an incursion by Hamas on Israeli soil, has led to thousands of casualties and immense suffering. The health ministry in Gaza has reported a death toll of 4,651 and 14,245 injured individuals since the initiation of the conflict.

Amidst this devastating situation, aid shipments have begun to arrive in Gaza. However, humanitarian organizations stress that the current aid is woefully insufficient to address the urgent needs of the trapped population. Prior to October 7, hundreds of aid trucks would reach Gaza daily, providing essential supplies to the vulnerable community.

The people of Jabalia camp and Gaza as a whole are in desperate need of support and assistance. It is crucial for the international community to come together and provide the necessary aid to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the ongoing conflict.

