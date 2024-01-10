Israel Rejects Transfer of Funds to the Palestinian Authority, Focusing on Security and National Interests

Israel’s Finance Minister, Betzalel Smotrich, has made it clear that Israel will not transfer any financial support to the Palestinian Authority (PA), emphasizing the nation’s commitment to its own security and national interests. Smotrich conveyed this message during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting Israel. The finance minister highlighted the concerns about funds potentially reaching families associated with extremist groups in Gaza.

“We will not transfer a single shekel to the Palestinian Authority that can end up supporting those with extremist ideologies in Gaza,” Smotrich stated. He further expressed the Israeli government’s aspiration to facilitate voluntary immigration for refugees in Gaza, similar to what the international community has done for refugees from Syria and Ukraine.

While acknowledging the United States’ support for Israel, Smotrich emphasized that Israel’s actions would always be guided by what is best for its citizens and the nation’s existence. He reiterated the commitment to combat Hamas, indicating that Israel would continue to exert significant effort to neutralize the threat posed by the organization.

Secretary Blinken, during his visit, called for the establishment of Palestinian statehood and urged Israel to transfer all tax revenue it collects on behalf of the PA. Israel has been deducting funds from this revenue to offset the PA’s monthly stipends to individuals involved in terrorism and their families. Blinken assured that the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza was not part of the US policy, reflecting the discussions held with Israel’s Prime Minister.

Blinken emphasized the importance of Israeli-Palestinian cooperation and encouraged Israel to engage with Palestinian leaders who demonstrate a commitment to peaceful coexistence. The Secretary of State’s remarks build on his previous meetings with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, where he emphasized the need for Palestinian civilians to return to their homes once conditions allow.

The focus on security, national interests, and the pursuit of peaceful coexistence is evident in Israel’s approach to the Palestinian situation. The government remains committed to protecting its citizens and ensuring stability in the region. As discussions continue, both Israel and the international community recognize the complexity of the challenges and the shared responsibility to promote peace and prosperity for all parties involved.

