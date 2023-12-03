Israeli Offensive Shifts to Southern Gaza, Evacuation Orders Expanding

Israel’s military has widened its evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to the southern region of Gaza, focusing on Khan Younis. The military claims that many Hamas leaders are hiding in this area. Heavy bombardments have been reported in Khan Younis and Rafah, as well as other parts of the north that were previously targeted. The Israeli forces had previously ordered civilians to leave the north, leading to the overcrowding of the south where a significant portion of the territory’s population resides.

The resumption of fighting has diminished hopes for another temporary truce. Despite the expiration of a weeklong ceasefire, no new negotiations have been made. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that the war will continue until all of its goals are achieved and that the ground operation is crucial for this.

The Israeli military has expanded evacuation orders in and around Khan Younis, urging residents in several areas and neighborhoods to move for their safety. Leaflets were dropped, instructing residents to relocate south to Rafah or to a coastal area in the southwest. The leaflets specifically labeled Khan Younis as a dangerous combat zone.

As the conflict escalates, casualties continue to rise. The main hospital in Khan Younis has received casualties from an Israeli strike on a residential building in the eastern part of the city. Additionally, bodies of those killed in Israeli bombardments across central Gaza have been taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah. The devastation is evident as funeral prayers take place, with grieving individuals carrying the bodies of loved ones.

According to U.N. monitors, the latest evacuation orders affect approximately one-quarter of Gaza’s territory. The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has expressed concerns about significant mass displacement and has urged Israel to avoid it.

The Israeli military has announced that it struck terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terror tunnel shafts, command centers, and weapons storage facilities, during overnight operations. Several Hamas fighters were killed in a drone attack as well.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with continuous airstrikes and shelling. Civilians seeking shelter in urban refugee camps describe a constant sound of explosions and an unimaginable level of destruction. The Health Ministry in Gaza reports a death toll surpassing 15,200 since the start of the war, with over 70% of the dead being women and children. The number of wounded exceeds 40,000.

The United States has called for the protection of civilians and expressed deep concern about the scale of civilian suffering in Gaza. Israel claims it is making efforts to protect civilians by using various methods to warn Gazans of impending strikes. The Israeli government is also considering the creation of a security buffer zone to restrict access to the border fence.

Israel maintains that its targets are Hamas operatives and attributes civilian casualties to the militants, accusing them of operating in residential areas. However, the evidence for these claims remains unsubstantiated.

The recent bombardments have caused significant destruction, with reports of entire blocks of residential buildings being destroyed. Rescue teams in Gaza are struggling to reach those buried under the rubble due to a lack of equipment and resources. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely and seek ways to address the ongoing crisis.

