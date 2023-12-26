Israel Considers Egyptian Offer to End Conflict as Airstrikes Continue in Southern Gaza

Israel is currently deliberating an extensive Egyptian proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The country’s war cabinet is expanding discussions to include a wider group of ministers due to mounting domestic and international pressure. Efforts are underway to secure the release of the remaining Israeli hostages abducted in October. Additionally, regional powers are seeking avenues to bring an end to the protracted period of airstrikes and fighting in Gaza.

In response to these developments, Israel’s broader security cabinet is scheduled to evaluate the Egyptian proposal on Tuesday night. However, Israeli officials have expressed reservations about endorsing any agreement that would grant Hamas a role in governing Gaza following the cessation of hostilities, as proposed by Egypt.

Please note that the source for this article is unavailable at the moment.