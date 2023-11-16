Israel Defense Industry Absent at Dubai Airshow Amidst Regional Tensions

The recent Dubai Airshow, known for its grand display of cutting-edge aviation technology and groundbreaking defense systems, saw a notable absence this year. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, two prominent Israeli weapons makers, chose to leave their exhibition stands empty at the event. The decision comes amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, which has sparked international outrage and calls for an arms embargo on Israel.

While it remains unclear why the Israeli companies opted not to participate in the exhibition, the move reflects the escalating tensions in the region. The absence of IAI and Rafael left their stands deserted, drawing attention from attendees and industry insiders alike. On a positive note, the empty space provided an opportunity for other exhibitors, such as the United Arab Emirates state arms maker EDGE, to showcase their advancements in defense technology.

Elbit Systems, another Israeli defense company, did have a staffed exhibition stand at the event. However, one of their representatives declined to comment on their participation, raising speculation about the delicate diplomatic situation surrounding the Israel-UAE relationship. It is worth noting that Elbit Systems established a locally registered company in the UAE in 2021, with the aim of fostering long-term cooperation with the Emirati military.

The absence of Israeli weapons makers at this year’s airshow comes at a time when Arab and Muslim nations have called for a halt in arms sales to Israel. The mounting death toll resulting from Israel’s invasion of Gaza, a retaliatory measure against cross-border attacks by the Palestinian Hamas militant group, has ignited widespread condemnation from Arab capitals. These developments further fuel the already complex geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

Since 2020, when the UAE and Israel established diplomatic ties as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, Israeli companies have increasingly participated in exhibitions and conferences in the UAE. This marked a significant departure from the long-standing pan-Arab policy that prioritized the establishment of a Palestinian state before engaging in normalization with Israel. The UAE’s decision to maintain its diplomatic ties with Israel, despite the ongoing conflict in Gaza, underscores the strategic importance it places on these relationships.

In a joint meeting of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Arab nations, including the UAE, proposed an arms embargo on Israel. This meeting was attended by Emirati Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming the country’s commitment to the region’s stability.

As tensions persist and the toll of the conflict continues to rise, it remains to be seen how the Israel-UAE relationship will evolve. The absence of Israeli weapons makers from the Dubai Airshow reflects the delicate diplomatic landscape in the region, as nations navigate the complex web of alliances and interests. While the spotlight may have shifted this year, the airshow remains an important platform for defense industry players to showcase their innovations and forge new partnerships.

