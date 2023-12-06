Israeli Intelligence Warned of Impending Hamas Attack, But Failed to Take Action

Israel was alerted about Hamas’ plans to carry out a major assault, but sadly, these warnings went unheeded. This revelation sheds light on the reach of Hamas’ intelligence capabilities and raises questions about Israel’s complacency when it comes to security.

Hamas meticulously planned this historic attack on Israel, drawing from open-source materials and high-level intelligence. The assault, which took place on October 7, involved a multipronged infiltration of Israel by land, air, and sea. The attack was more sophisticated than anticipated, with Hamas combatants storming Israel’s border fence with Gaza armed with battle plans, specific instructions, and extensive knowledge of military bases and civilian towns.

Israeli intelligence officers have been analyzing the evidence recovered from the attack, including handwritten papers, notebooks, and digital documents. The documents contain code words, making the process of organizing and digitizing them challenging. Some of the evidence even had traces of human remains, indicating the nature of the violence perpetrated by Hamas.

It is clear that Hamas had grander intentions with this attack, aiming to provoke an all-out war with Israel. But what remains a mystery is their exact target. While Israel has increased offshore natural gas production in recent years, it is unclear whether energy installations were the primary objective.

The failure to act on the earlier intelligence and warnings about the attack has raised concerns among the Israeli public. There were internal alert notifications issued months before, specifically mentioning the possibility of Hamas infiltration, even citing concrete evidence of hundreds of militants involved. However, these warnings were dismissed, and the communities near the border were not notified.

The consequences of this negligence were devastating. On October 7, a music festival took place just miles away from the Gaza border, with permits issued by Israeli security authorities. Tragically, 364 people were killed, and many others were taken hostage during the attack. This revelation has added to the growing anger and sense of betrayal among the event organizers and the general public.

Many questions still remain about the intricacies of this attack and the reasons behind Israel’s failure to act on the intelligence. It is essential for the Israeli defense establishment to thoroughly examine their security protocols and ensure that such oversights are not repeated in the future.

