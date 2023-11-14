Israel Prepares for New Phase of War Against Hamas Amid Intensifying Airstrikes

Israel’s military is ramping up its aerial bombardment of Gaza and targeting Hamas strongholds in the occupied West Bank as it prepares for a new phase of war against the militant group. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has amassed a large number of troops outside Gaza and has been carrying out constant airstrikes in an effort to eliminate Hamas.

According to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, the strikes will be intensified in the coming days, with a potential ground operation in Gaza when conditions are favorable. The IDF is focused on destroying terror targets and increasing readiness for the next stage of the conflict.

In addition to the airstrikes, the IDF conducted a strike on the Al-Ansar mosque in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The IDF claimed that the mosque was being used by militant groups to plan an imminent terror attack. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported three casualties as a result of the Israeli strike.

The violence has not been limited to Gaza, as confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces and settlers have been taking place in the occupied West Bank. The death toll in the Palestinian territory has risen to at least 90 since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

As tensions escalate, there are concerns about a possible ground incursion by Israel into Gaza. The IDF dropped leaflets in Gaza City, advising residents to evacuate to the south to avoid being considered as supporters of the terrorist organization. The IDF clarified that civilians would not be targeted and that it treats them differently from militants.

Israel’s airstrikes have caused significant damage in Gaza, including the destruction of schools and mosques. The Israeli government maintains that it is targeting Hamas, accusing the group of using civilians as shields. According to the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza, more than 4,300 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, including women and children.

While Israel has not provided a timeline for a possible ground offensive, military officials have repeatedly indicated that it is imminent. The Israeli Military Chief of Staff, Herzl Halevi, has stated that the military’s objective is to destroy Hamas and its infrastructure.

The United States and its allies have urged Israel to be strategic and clear about its goals in any ground invasion of Gaza. They have cautioned against a prolonged occupation and emphasized the importance of minimizing civilian casualties. The US military has responded to the escalating conflict by deploying additional missile defense systems to the Middle East and preparing additional troops for potential deployment.

As the situation continues to unfold, questions remain about the path forward and the potential impact on civilians caught in the crossfire. It is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize the protection of innocent lives and seek a sustainable resolution for lasting peace and stability.

—

FAQs:

Q: What is the current situation between Israel and Hamas?

A: Israel is intensifying its airstrikes on Gaza and targeting Hamas in the West Bank as it prepares for a new phase of war against the militant group.

Q: How many casualties have occurred since the conflict erupted?

A: The death toll in the occupied Palestinian territory has risen to at least 90 since October 7.

Q: Is Israel planning a ground offensive in Gaza?

A: Israel has not provided a specific timeline, but military officials have indicated that a ground incursion is imminent.

Q: What are the concerns regarding civilian casualties?

A: The United States and its allies have called on Israel to be strategic and clear about its goals to avoid a prolonged occupation and minimize civilian casualties.

Q: How is the US responding to the escalating conflict?

A: The US military is deploying additional missile defense systems to the Middle East and preparing troops for potential deployment.