Prospects for International Peacekeeping Force in Gaza After Hamas Rule

Following the recent escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas, discussions are underway regarding the establishment of a multinational peacekeeping force in Gaza, according to Senators Chris Van Hollen and Richard Blumenthal. While it is unlikely that American troops would be involved, there is a growing interest in the international community to ensure a smooth transition and maintain stability in the region.

The need for such a force arises from Hamas’ long-standing rule over Gaza, which has resulted in a continuous cycle of violence and unrest. In response to a devastating attack by Hamas that claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis, Israel launched a military operation to uproot the militant group’s control. The operation included airstrikes, a ground invasion, and a siege, resulting in a significant loss of life.

Although the composition of the peacekeeping force has not been finalized, preliminary discussions have involved various countries expressing their willingness to participate. One possibility that has been mentioned is the inclusion of Saudi Arabian troops, who could provide resources and support for the reconstruction efforts in Gaza. However, it remains uncertain whether U.S. troops would be a part of the force.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the preferred outcome is for the Palestinian Authority to lead Gaza following Hamas’ fall. If this is not feasible, temporary arrangements involving regional countries and international agencies may be considered to ensure both security and governance in the region.

The comments from Senators Van Hollen and Blumenthal indicate that there is support within Congress for the establishment of an international peacekeeping force. This support could facilitate negotiations between President Joe Biden and U.S. allies and partners. However, any indication of U.S. troop involvement could complicate these talks and potentially impede progress.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has only worsened since the Israeli ground invasion. The encirclement of Gaza City and intensified airstrikes have led to increasing regional outrage. Israel’s military has even acknowledged bombing a refugee camp to eliminate senior Hamas leaders. As a result, Jordan has recalled its ambassador to Israel.

While Israel rejects international calls for a ceasefire, the United States has supported the country’s position. Nonetheless, U.S. officials have emphasized the importance of humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach civilians trapped in the conflict zone. The possibility of a temporary humanitarian pause of a few hours has been raised, but a full cease-fire is still not on the table.

The establishment of a multinational peacekeeping force in Gaza would be a significant step towards long-term stability and peace in the region. With the support and involvement of various countries, there is hope that a transition away from Hamas’ rule can be achieved and that efforts towards rebuilding and reconciliation can begin.

