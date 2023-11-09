Israel Gears Up for the Next Stage in Conflict with Hamas

During a recent visit to two kibbutzes affected by Hamas attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed that “the next stage is coming” to IDF servicemen. The statement comes as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intensify their preparations for further action. CNN reported that IDF forces have warned that anyone approaching the Gaza border will be met with force, as troops conduct small operations in the area.

According to Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, the IDF is getting ready for the next steps, but the exact details of their plan remain undisclosed. The IDF has deployed troops and military equipment near the border, suggesting a potential ground invasion to target Hamas militants. As a precautionary measure, Israel has also issued evacuation orders for the region in anticipation of the military action.

Overnight, the Israeli air force conducted airstrikes that eliminated two prominent Hamas military leaders. In response, Hamas claimed that nine hostages were killed during the operation. Additionally, Israeli forces managed to recover the bodies of several missing individuals through a raid in Gaza, which were subsequently transported back to Israel.

With tensions escalating, the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to unfold. The situation remains fluid, and the international community closely monitors the developments. Israel’s unwavering determination to address the threat posed by Hamas is evident in its preparation for the next stage. As the conflict unfolds, The Post will provide ongoing coverage of Israel’s ongoing battle with Hamas.