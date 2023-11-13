Two Missing Americans Feared Kidnapped in Israel

An Evanston mother and daughter are among the missing individuals after a recent attack by Hamas militants in Israel, according to family members. Judith Tai Raanan and Natali Raanan were visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz targeted by the militants on Saturday. The White House has confirmed that there are 11 American deaths and additional American hostages being held. Adi Leviatan, Judith Raanan’s brother, suspects that his sister and niece have been taken as hostages as they have not been heard from since the weekend.

It was revealed that Judith and Natali arrived in Israel on September 2 to celebrate the Sukkot and Simchat Torah holidays. Natali had recently graduated from Deerfield High School and was about to turn 18. According to Uri Raanan, Judith’s ex-husband and Natali’s father, the two of them traveled to Natali’s grandmother’s home in Nahal Oz over the weekend. Uri received a text message from Natali on the morning of the attack, where she mentioned hiding in a bunker or safe room due to the bombing and experiencing poor cell phone reception. Unfortunately, that was the last communication he received from his daughter. A neighbor reportedly witnessed both Judith and Natali being escorted out of the grandmother’s house by Palestinians.

This incident has occurred amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, with Israel increasing airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Israel has also sealed off the area, depriving it of crucial supplies. In retaliation for Hamas’ attack, the Israeli military has intensified its operations, resulting in a rising death toll on both sides. The conflict has taken a heavy toll, with nearly 1,600 casualties reported.

The situation remains tense, with Hamas militants holding over 130 captured soldiers and civilians. Israeli citizens are living in fear as rockets continue to target various cities, with the Iron Dome defense system working around the clock to intercept them. The United States has begun supplying Israel with necessary military equipment and is exploring additional options to support its ally in this ongoing conflict.

