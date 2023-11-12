The Ongoing Conflict in Israel: Biden’s Stance and U.S. Support

Amidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden has firmly stated his support for Israel, labeling Hamas’s attack as “pure unadulterated evil.” In a recent address to the nation, the President emphasized that the United States will stand with Israel and ensure that it has the necessary resources to defend itself.

The Hamas militants’ attack on Israel resulted in a devastating loss of lives, including at least 14 Americans. In response, Israel has initiated a siege and carried out heavy bombings in the Gaza Strip. President Biden described Israel’s right to respond to these vicious attacks as a duty, asserting that every nation has the same obligation.

Throughout the long holiday weekend, President Biden actively engaged with his national security team and spoke with various allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The President expressed unreserved support for Israel and pledged full assistance, with aid already en route.

The United States will be sending military systems to replenish Iron Dome, Israel’s air-defense system. President Biden also expressed his intention to urge Congress to take immediate action in funding the national security needs of critical partners. Moreover, the White House is closely monitoring the situation, prepared for the possibility that Americans may be among the hostages held by Hamas. While no specific number was provided, President Biden emphasized the priority of securing the safety of Americans held hostage.

In addition to these measures, U.S. officials are actively offering Israel air defense and munitions support, with an emphasis on expediting the delivery of necessary supplies. The Department of Defense has not provided a specific timeframe for the USS Gerald Ford Strike Group, which includes an aircraft carrier, guided missile cruiser, and guided missile destroyers, to reach the Mediterranean.

President Biden also issued a warning to other actors in the region, cautioning them against taking advantage of the current situation. His message was clear: any opportunistic actions will not be tolerated.

