Israel Takes a Stand Against UN Hypocrisy by Restricting Visas

Israel has made a bold move, announcing that it will deny visas for two United Nations staff members. The decision comes as a response to the UN’s handling of Israel’s actions in the conflict with Gaza. In a tweet, Israel’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, emphasized the moral underpinning of the decision and stated, “We will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organization’s propaganda.”

Israel has criticized the UN’s conduct since the October attacks by Hamas, calling it a disgrace and accusing the organization’s leadership of legitimizing and ignoring war crimes. Secretary-General António Guterres has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza and highlighted the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region. The war has taken a heavy toll, with over 20,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, reported killed and approximately 1.9 million people displaced due to Israeli strikes.

In response to Hamas’ attacks, Israel’s military has been actively dismantling their capabilities. Israel attributes its actions to self-defense in the face of barbaric attacks. The latest strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp resulted in the tragic loss of at least 70 lives, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The UN’s response to the conflict has been debated. While the General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the Security Council adopted a resolution with weaker language, urging aid access without explicitly demanding a suspension of hostilities. Israel’s UN deputy ambassador criticized the resolution for its failure to condemn Hamas.

Israel’s decision regarding these two specific visas marks a significant step away from cooperation with the United Nations. While the Israeli foreign ministry clarified that it would continue reviewing visa requests on a case-by-case basis, this move signals a potential fracture with the international community as Israel persists with its campaign in Gaza.

