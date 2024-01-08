Israel’s Pursuit of Hamas Leaders: Assessing the Risks

In the aftermath of the devastating Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Israel finds itself on a mission to neutralize those responsible for the massacre. Drawing inspiration from the infamous “Wrath of God” campaign initiated after the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist incident, Israel aims to make a profound statement and strike fear into the hearts of its enemies.

While there are notable differences between the two campaigns, the core objective remains the same. Israel seeks to settle accounts with the perpetrators behind the Oct. 7 attack, emphasizing the need to eliminate Hamas leaders to prevent future assaults on Israeli civilians. The scale of the Hamas siege far surpasses the Munich attack, involving over 1,000 operatives who successfully breached Israel’s defenses. Furthermore, Hamas is fueled by support and financing from formidable entities such as Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Unlike the secretive nature of the 1972 campaign, Israel has publicly declared its intentions this time around. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet believe that it is the nation’s duty to confront Hamas head-on. This sentiment echoes the words of former Prime Minister Golda Meir, who, in the wake of the Munich attack, recognized the importance of interceptive action to neutralize terror organizations before they can execute their devastating plans.

Contrary to popular perception, this endeavor is not driven by revenge. Avi Melamed, a former Israeli intelligence official, stresses the fundamental purpose of these operations as preventive measures. By actively pursuing terror leaders, Israel aims to divert their attention away from planning, executing, and coordinating future attacks. The ultimate goal is to safeguard innocent lives.

Recent events in Beirut raise suspicions that Israel may have already begun its campaign. The skillful drone strike targeting senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri and his associates suggests that Israel is operating in full force. While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement, multiple sources point to its probable role in the attack.

Operation Wrath of God, the predecessor to the current campaign, serves as a blueprint for Israel’s clandestine operations. This relentless effort, initiated in the aftermath of the Munich attack, involved a top-secret unit known as Kidon, backed by extensive financial and logistical support. Over the course of nearly two decades, covert spies and assassins tirelessly hunted down and eliminated Black September members and other suspected Palestinian terror leaders.

Although the details remain uncertain, it is estimated that Israel neutralized up to 21 suspected Palestinian operatives linked to the Black September attack. Notably, some key orchestrators, such as Abu Daoud and Ali Hassan Salameh, managed to evade capture. In the present day, Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, likely operates under different guises and collaborates with the military and domestic security agencies to maximize efficiency.

The risks associated with undertaking such a pursuit are evident. Escalation into a regional conflict looms large, considering the vast network and support behind Hamas. Furthermore, consequences may include retaliation from Hamas and its allies, potentially targeting Israeli civilians. The delicate balance between justice and the preservation of peace hangs in the balance.

