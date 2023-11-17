New Israeli Offensive in Gaza Seeks to Eliminate Hamas

In the latest wave of airstrikes on Gaza, Israel has vowed to continue its “unrelenting” attacks in an effort to eliminate Hamas. Palestinian authorities have reported dozens of people killed in these strikes, including at least 28 people in overnight attacks on homes near Rafah in southern Gaza and 14 others in an explosion at a fuel station in Khan Younis. Conflicting reports suggest that the death toll may be even higher.

Israeli military forces have targeted various areas, including the al-Shati refugee camp, where dozens of people have been killed or injured. Israel claims to have targeted a Hamas staging ground in the camp, but details about the operation remain scarce. The true extent of the casualties is difficult to confirm independently.

These strikes follow a barrage of attacks by Israel that have resulted in over 430 deaths in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in Gaza to over 5,000 people. Israel’s military campaign and near-total blockade of Gaza have been ongoing for more than two weeks, as a response to Hamas’ attacks within Israel. Israeli officials claim that these attacks killed over 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Israeli Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, has made it clear that the Israeli bombardment will not let up. The intention is to dismantle Hamas entirely, including its leaders, military branches, and infrastructure. Halevi stated that Israel is well prepared for potential ground operations in the southern region of Gaza.

In addition to the airstrikes, Israeli forces have conducted night raids in the occupied West Bank. Armed troops, accompanied by armored vehicles, have been seen in multiple areas of the Palestinian territory.

As Israel intensifies its attacks, there are growing international calls for restraint and concerns about a worsening humanitarian crisis. Former US President Barack Obama warned that Israel’s actions could erode global trust in the country and harden Palestinian attitudes for generations. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have both called for a ceasefire. China has also expressed its willingness to support efforts to secure a ceasefire.

UN officials have raised alarm about the dire situation in Gaza, with 2.3 million residents on the brink of starvation and at risk of deadly diseases due to the collapse of essential services. Despite these concerns, the US government, under President Joe Biden, has rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire, arguing that Israel has the right to defend itself. However, US officials have urged Israel to postpone its expected ground invasion to allow for the delivery of aid and the release of captives held by Hamas.

In a surprising move, Hamas released two captives, Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, claiming humanitarian reasons for their release. The situation in Gaza remains tense, with both sides showing no signs of backing down in the near future.

