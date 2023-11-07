Israel Issues Stern Warning: Any Aggression from Hezbollah Will Prompt Devastating Response

Israel has issued a severe warning to Hezbollah, vowing to launch a full-scale military attack against Iran if the Lebanese terror group joins the ongoing conflict. The Israeli Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, declared that Israel would “eliminate Hezbollah” if it follows through on its threats to provide military support to Hamas.

While Israel has been engaged in a relentless bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces on the Lebanese border. Reports indicate that Hezbollah, along with Iranian officials, aided Hamas in planning the surprise attack on Israel that took place on October 7. In response, Hezbollah leaders announced their readiness to join the fighting in support of Hamas.

However, Israel’s message is clear: any aggression from Hezbollah will be met with a devastating response. Barkat emphasized that if Hezbollah fully opens a war front on Israel’s northern border, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will not only retaliate but will also target Iran, which he equated with Hezbollah.

The Israeli government views Iran as the “head of the snake” behind both Hezbollah and Hamas. Barkat warned that Iran’s leaders will pay a heavy price if they open the northern front against Israel. According to him, there exists a “global alignment of evil” between Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

The Biden administration has been urging Israeli leaders to exercise restraint and avoid a major strike against Hezbollah. US officials fear that such a conflict would escalate quickly, potentially involving both the US and Iran. Talks are already underway in the White House regarding the deployment of military forces in the event of Hezbollah’s involvement.

With tensions escalating, Israel has been ramping up its military preparations, anticipating an imminent ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. Tanks have been deployed along the southern border, and hundreds of thousands of soldiers are on standby.

In the face of these threats, Hamas has claimed to be holding hostages within Gaza’s network of tunnels. However, Israel has vowed to ensure that the tunnels become the “world’s biggest cemetery.”

As the situation intensifies, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.