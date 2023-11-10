The Future of Israel-Gaza Relations: Exploring Possibilities

Israel and Gaza find themselves on the brink of a major war, raising questions about what lies ahead for their relationship. The current status quo of cycles of violence followed by periods of “economic peace” seems unlikely to survive the coming conflagration. With the recent horrific acts committed by Hamas, the future between Israel and Gaza remains unpredictable.

Unlike previous confrontations, this round with Hamas presents new challenges. The outcome will depend on the extent of damage inflicted upon Hamas and Gaza. Already, Israel’s air attacks have caused significant loss of life and destruction of infrastructure. As the shockwave from Hamas’s rampage reverberates, previously unthinkable scenarios now seem possible, such as Israel reoccupying Gaza temporarily or the return of the Palestinian Authority to the territory.

While Israeli officials are tight-lipped about future possibilities, the ultimate objective is clear: the elimination of Hamas once and for all. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to crush and destroy the group. It is a goal currently supported by much of the Israeli public, though that could change if a prolonged ground war results in high casualties.

However, completely eradicating Hamas may prove challenging. The organization’s leaders have the ability to operate from various locations outside of Gaza, and its supporters can be found beyond the territory as well. Crushing an ideology like Hamas is complex and difficult.

In the event of Hamas’s downfall, there is a need for a governing body to rebuild Gaza and prevent its resurgence. The return of the Palestinian Authority or the establishment of an international or Arab peacekeeping force are potential options. However, each comes with its own set of challenges and potential pitfalls.

One possibility that has gained attention is the involvement of Arab states. Before the recent escalation, Saudi Arabia had been discussing ties with Israel, potentially positioning itself to play a role in brokering a solution. However, the willingness of these states to engage in crafting an endgame will depend on the outcome of the current conflict and how it is perceived internationally.

As Israel and Gaza stand on the precipice of war, the future remains uncertain. The complexity of the situation and the potential for unforeseen developments make predicting the outcome difficult. What is clear is that the current status quo between Israel and Gaza is not sustainable, and new approaches must be explored to establish a lasting peace and stability in the region.