Israel’s Use of White Phosphorus: A Violation of International Law

Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon have attracted criticism from Human Rights Watch (HRW) for their use of white phosphorus. HRW analyzed video footage of the conflict and found instances of artillery-fired white phosphorus being used, putting civilians at serious risk. While white phosphorus itself is not explicitly banned under international law, its use in populated areas is prohibited under the United Nations Convention on Conventional Weapons.

The use of white phosphorus in densely populated areas violates Israel’s international legal obligation to avoid civilian casualties and take necessary precautions to protect civilians. The substance leads to excruciating burns and lifelong suffering, making it a highly indiscriminate weapon when used in crowded urban areas.

HRW called on Israel to ban the use of “airburst” white phosphorus munitions in populated areas without exceptions, emphasizing the existence of non-lethal alternatives. Despite these calls, Israel’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.

This is not the first time Israel has faced criticism for its use of white phosphorus. In 2009, Israel faced widespread condemnation for its extensive use of the substance during its bombardment of Gaza. As a result, in 2013, the Israeli military announced that it would no longer use white phosphorus in populated areas, except in exceptional circumstances, following a petition to Israel’s High Court.

Despite these commitments, reports of white phosphorus use in the current conflict raise concerns about Israel’s adherence to international laws and its responsibility to protect civilian lives. The alleged use of white phosphorus in Lebanon also remains unanswered by Israeli officials.

With the high number of casualties and injuries on both sides, it is crucial that all parties involved prioritize the protection of civilian lives and abide by international legal obligations. Finding non-lethal alternatives and adhering to international laws governing the use of weapons is essential for preventing further harm and establishing a path towards lasting peace in the region.