Israel’s Alleged Use of White Phosphorus Sparks Controversy

A recent report from a human rights watchdog group has raised concerns about Israel’s alleged use of white phosphorus munitions in Gaza and Lebanon. While Israeli officials vehemently deny these claims, videos and witness testimonies seem to support the allegations made by Human Rights Watch.

White phosphorus munitions are known for causing severe burns and are considered particularly dangerous for civilians due to their indiscriminate nature. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that these munitions can cause various forms of damage to the liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, and bones, and may even result in death.

International law permits certain uses of white phosphorus, such as creating smoke screens or generating light. However, human rights groups argue that deploying white phosphorus in areas where it could harm civilians or using it via airdrops is prohibited by international human rights laws.

Israel, which has not signed the United Nations convention on the use of white phosphorus, has faced previous allegations of using this weapon during military conflicts. In 2009, both Human Rights Watch and the International Red Cross documented the use of white phosphorus by Israel. While Israel announced in 2013 that it would only use white phosphorus in specific circumstances, the recent incidents in Gaza and Lebanon raised concerns about the government’s adherence to this commitment.

The allegations of white phosphorus use have sparked debates about Israel’s military tactics and its obligations under international humanitarian law. Organizations like Amnesty International and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights are investigating these claims further.

The severity of the situation is underscored by the testimonies of medical professionals in Gaza. Palestinian surgeon Sara Al Saqqa, based at Al-Shifa Hospital, stated that she has treated patients with injuries consistent with white phosphorus wounds. The use of such weapons in densely populated areas violates the requirement under international humanitarian law to minimize civilian casualties.

As the conflict intensifies, there is an urgent need for independent verification of the allegations. The international community and human rights organizations must ensure accountability and determine the extent of harm caused by white phosphorus use, particularly in densely populated areas like Gaza.