Israel Accused of Using White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack

Israel is under scrutiny following allegations of using U.S.-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an attack in southern Lebanon. The incident, which occurred in October, injured at least nine civilians and has sparked calls for an investigation into potential war crimes. Remnants of three 155-millimeter artillery rounds were found in the village of Dheira, near the Israeli border, causing significant damage to homes.

White phosphorus munitions are known for their use in creating smokescreens and obscuring troop movements on the battlefield. However, their use in close proximity to civilian areas may breach international humanitarian law. The substance, which burns at high temperatures, can cause severe burns and respiratory damage if it comes into contact with the skin.

The shells used in the attack were produced by U.S. ammunition depots in 1989 and 1992, as indicated by the lot production codes found on the remnants. These munitions are part of the billions of dollars’ worth of military arms that the U.S. supplies to Israel each year. Israel has been engaged in a conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with thousands of casualties reported, including many civilians.

The tensions along Lebanon’s southern border have escalated in recent months, leading to frequent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia. The town of Dheira has become a focal point for these clashes. Photos and videos verified by Amnesty International show white phosphorus smoke falling over Dheira during the attack.

Residents of Dheira described being trapped in their homes for hours as Israeli forces continued shelling the town with white phosphorus munitions. Many suffered from respiratory problems and had to rely on emergency services for assistance. The attack has caused significant displacement, with residents leaving and returning sporadically due to the ongoing fighting.

The Israeli military has defended its use of white phosphorus, stating that it is primarily used for creating smokescreens and not for causing fires or targeting. However, safer alternatives, such as M150 artillery rounds, exist for producing screening smoke without the use of white phosphorus.

The origin of the shells has been verified by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, highlighting the U.S.’s role in the incident. The use of white phosphorus is regulated under international law due to the potential risks it poses to populated areas.

Several human rights organizations have called on the U.S. government to reassess its military aid to Israel and investigate reports of white phosphorus use. The United States, as a supplier of arms, has an obligation to ensure that its partners and allies adhere to international laws and regulations.

As the allegations continue to draw attention, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond and whether further investigations into the incident will take place.

