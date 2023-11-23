Israel Uncovers Secret Underground Hamas Hideout Beneath Gaza City’s Main Hospital

In a shocking revelation, the Israeli military has discovered a hidden Hamas military facility beneath Gaza City’s largest hospital, Shifa Hospital. This major discovery was unveiled to a group of foreign journalists who were given a rare glimpse inside the besieged enclave.

The Israeli military escorted the journalists through a narrow tunnel that stretched 150 meters beneath the hospital grounds. At the end of the tunnel, they were shown a series of underground bunkers that appeared to be out of use. These living quarters were equipped with basic amenities such as an air conditioner, kitchen, bathroom, and metal cots.

Israel has long accused Hamas of using Gaza’s hospitals as cover for military operations. Shifa Hospital, being the largest hospital in Gaza, has drawn particular attention. The Israeli military claims that Hamas has hidden command centers and bunkers underneath the hospital, using it as a base to conduct operations and launch rockets.

The military portrayed this recently uncovered underground hideout as its most significant discovery yet. However, Hamas and the hospital administration vehemently deny these allegations.

The Associated Press, who was given access to Gaza under strict conditions, could not independently verify the Israeli military’s claims. Journalists had to travel with an Israeli military convoy and submit all material for censorship before publication.

This discovery comes amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The war was triggered by Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7, which killed thousands of people and took hundreds hostage. Israel’s response has resulted in widespread destruction and a devastating loss of life in Gaza.

Israel justifies its actions by claiming that it is targeting Hamas militants who use civilians as human shields and launch attacks from densely populated areas. The Israeli military has accused Hamas of bringing hostages to Shifa Hospital.

During the tour, Israeli soldiers showcased weaponry they claimed to have found at the hospital, including AK-47 assault rifles, grenades, and drones. They explained that this was just a small sample of the cache they had discovered.

The Israeli military has been aggressively targeting Hamas’ underground tunnel network in its campaign to dismantle the militant group’s infrastructure. Apart from the tunnel shown to journalists, the military claims to have uncovered two other shafts in the vicinity of Shifa Hospital.

While the tour was tightly controlled, the journalists caught glimpses of life in Gaza. They saw Palestinians gathering their belongings outside the hospital, presumably preparing for evacuation. Many patients and doctors remain stranded in the besieged hospital, unable to leave.

The streets of Gaza City are now filled with ruins and rubble. Buildings have been destroyed, and the devastation is widespread. Israeli soldiers can be seen stationed on the side of roads, maintaining high morale even in difficult circumstances.

As the journalists passed through the city, Palestinians waved white flags and held up their ID cards to the Israeli military convoy. These signs of surrender and desperation paint a grim picture of life in Gaza during this conflict.

In the midst of the destruction, it is clear that finding a solution that brings peace to this embattled region is more important than ever. It remains to be seen how these recent developments will impact the ongoing conflict and whether they will lead to any resolution.

