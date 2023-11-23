Israel Uncovers Hidden Hamas Facility beneath Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital

The Israeli military recently made what they claim is a significant discovery: a Hamas military facility located beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The underground hideout was showcased to a group of foreign journalists, offering them a rare glimpse of the enclave.

The journalists were escorted by dozens of soldiers through a narrow stone tunnel that stretched 150 meters. They were led to a series of underground bunkers situated beneath the hospital. The living quarters, located at the end of the tunnel, seemed to be out of use and included an air conditioner, kitchen, bathroom, and metal cots in a room adorned with rusty white tiles.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using Gaza’s hospitals as cover for military activities since the conflict began. Shifa Hospital, in particular, has been under scrutiny with Israel claiming that Hamas has hidden command centers and bunkers beneath its grounds. While the Israeli military has yet to unveil the alleged center, they consider this underground hideout to be their most significant discovery to date. Hamas and the hospital administration have vehemently denied these accusations.

In an effort to shed light on the situation, Israeli Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the military’s chief spokesperson, stated, “Shifa Hospital is the largest hospital in Gaza, and it is also the primary terror facility of Hamas. Hamas battalion commanders were conducting command and control operations and firing rockets from here.” However, these claims have not been independently verified.

In order to gain access to Gaza, the journalists were required to accompany the Israeli military convoy throughout their tour and submit all material for censorship before publication. This current arrangement remains the only way for foreign journalists to enter the enclave.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, the casualty count continues to rise. Israel’s intense aerial campaign, along with its devastating ground invasion, has resulted in the level destruction of entire neighborhoods. Health officials in the Hamas-ruled territory estimate that over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting. Israel argues that the high casualty rate is a result of militants using civilians as human shields and firing rockets from densely populated areas.

During the tour, Israeli soldiers displayed weaponry that they claimed to have found at Shifa Hospital, including AK-47 assault rifles, grenades, and drones. The cache presented was described as only a small sampling.

The Israeli military has focused on targeting Hamas’ tunnel network and other key structures in their campaign. These tunnels have been used by Hamas fighters to ambush Israeli troops. In addition to the tunnel showcased to journalists, the army claims to have uncovered two other shafts near Shifa Hospital.

While the Israeli army heavily regulated the journalists’ visit, they were still able to observe snapshots of life in Gaza. Outside of the hospital gates, weary Palestinians could be seen gathering their belongings, potentially in preparation for an evacuation. Hundreds of patients and doctors remain trapped within the besieged hospital. Many others who had sought refuge in the hospital’s courtyard fled to the south as Israeli tanks approached and fighting escalated.

Throughout Gaza City, remnants of demolished buildings and rubble-strewn streets serve as haunting reminders of the conflict’s devastating impact. The once-bustling coastal promenade, known for its cafes and coffee shops, is now reduced to rubble, with only a single lifeguard hut remaining. Recent bombings have left black plumes rising into the sky, while the sounds of gun battles echo in the distance.

Amidst the destruction, a line of Palestinian evacuees can be seen, clutching their bags and other belongings. As the Israeli army convoy passes by, these men and women raise their identification cards towards the armored personnel carriers, some even waving white flags.