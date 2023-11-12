The Use of White Phosphorus Raises Concerns in Gaza Conflict, Prompting Human Rights Debate

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, new evidence has emerged indicating the use of white phosphorus by the Israeli military. The revelation, brought forth by Human Rights Watch (HRW), has reignited discussions surrounding the ethics of incendiary weapons and their effects on civilian populations.

White phosphorus, a highly combustible substance, is known for producing intense heat and bright light. It is typically utilized for illumination purposes or as smokescreens to obscure military activities. However, when deployed as a weapon, it can cause devastating burns that penetrate deep into tissues and bones, leading to long-term health complications such as infections, respiratory damage, and even organ failure.

The strategic use of white phosphorus also results in uncontrollable fires that can destroy property, kill livestock, and damage crops, exacerbating the already dire consequences faced by civilians in conflict zones. The international community has acknowledged the potential dangers of this substance, placing it under Protocol III of the Convention on Conventional Weapons, which regulates the use of incendiary weapons.

While the use of white phosphorus is not explicitly banned, its deployment in densely populated civilian areas, such as Gaza, raises questions about compliance with international humanitarian law. HRW contends that such actions may constitute a violation of these laws. However, there exists a loophole wherein incendiary weapons launched from the ground are subject to less stringent guidelines than those dropped from aircraft. This legal distinction offers some defense to the alleged use of white phosphorus by Israel’s artillery forces.

This recent revelation is not the first instance of Israel employing white phosphorus in the densely packed confines of Gaza. HRW previously documented such incidents during a military operation from December 2008 to January 2009, which resulted in civilian casualties. The international community criticized these actions, prompting the Israeli military to publicly commit to limiting the use of these weapons in densely populated areas, except in extreme and specific circumstances.

As the current conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates, with both sides exchanging devastating blows, the human toll continues to rise. The origins of this latest bout of violence trace back to an attack by Hamas militants on Israeli soil, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians, including attendees of a music festival near the Israeli-Gaza border.

In response, Israel swiftly initiated a counteroffensive, officially declaring war on Hamas and forming an emergency government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments, vowing to eliminate Hamas, reflect the severity and determination with which Israel is pursuing its objectives in this conflict.

Tragically, the impact of this ongoing conflict on the people of Gaza cannot be overlooked. The Palestinian health ministry reports that over 1,500 people, including approximately 500 children, have lost their lives, with thousands more injured by Israeli airstrikes. Israel claims that around 1,300 members of Hamas have been killed during their military operation, with over 3,000 sustaining injuries.

This alarming escalation of violence renews conversations about the immense humanitarian cost of conflicts and the pressing need for sustainable resolutions that prioritize the protection of civilian lives. The use of incendiary weapons, particularly in densely populated areas, remains a contentious issue that demands further examination and international dialogue.

FAQs

What is white phosphorus?

White phosphorus is a highly combustible substance that produces intense heat and bright light. It is commonly used for illumination purposes or as smokescreens to hide military activity.

What are the effects of white phosphorus as a weapon?

When used as a weapon, white phosphorus can cause severe burns that affect the deep tissue and bone. It can also lead to long-term health issues such as infections, respiratory damage, organ failure, and limited mobility due to muscle contractions.

Is the use of white phosphorus banned?

White phosphorus is not outright banned, but its use in densely populated civilian areas may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.

What guidelines regulate the use of incendiary weapons?

The use of incendiary weapons, including white phosphorus, falls under Protocol III of the Convention on Conventional Weapons, which defines international law governing their use.

How has Israel responded to the criticism?

Following previous criticism, the Israeli military pledged to limit the use of white phosphorus in densely populated areas unless under extreme and specific circumstances.

What is the current death toll in the conflict?

According to the Palestinian health ministry, over 1,500 people, including roughly 500 children, have been killed in Gaza. The Israeli military claims that around 1,300 members of Hamas have been killed during their operation.

What are the immediate consequences of the conflict on civilians?

The consequences of the conflict on civilians in Gaza are severe, with thousands injured and significant damage to property, crops, and livestock. The ongoing violence highlights the urgent need for sustainable solutions that prioritize the protection of civilian lives.