In a recent statement, Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, raised concerns about Israel’s military offensive and evacuation orders, suggesting that they might be part of an attempt to clear Gaza of its Palestinian population. Lazzarini pointed out the developments seemed to indicate that Palestinians were being pushed towards Egypt, whether they stayed there or were resettled elsewhere.

Similarly, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of having a systematic effort to empty Gaza of its people. Citing these allegations, some argue that Israel is determined to push Palestinians out of Gaza.

In response to these allegations, Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy vehemently denied them, describing them as “outrageous and false.”

Israel has announced its readiness to continue the military offensive for months, if necessary, in order to defeat Hamas, the governing party in Gaza. As the ground offensive intensifies, airstrikes and artillery fire have become more frequent. The Israeli army reported that 101 soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the offensive on October 27.

Meanwhile, Qatar, which plays a significant mediating role between the conflicting parties, expressed ongoing efforts to halt the war and secure the release of all hostages. However, commentators note a fading willingness to discuss a ceasefire.

However, it is essential to note that the claims made by Lazzarini and Safadi have not been substantiated fully or confirmed by independent sources.

