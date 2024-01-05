New Proposals Emerges to Ease Tensions in Gaza Amidst Blinken’s Middle East Visit

Israeli officials are making efforts to address growing concerns in Washington ahead of a challenging meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As part of their attempts to appease the US, Israeli officials have put forth a series of policy proposals regarding Gaza. However, critics argue that these proposals lack sufficient detail and commitment.

The United States has been a strong supporter of Israel since the start of the conflict with Hamas three months ago. However, the US is now seeking concessions from Netanyahu to alleviate regional tensions and prevent further escalation in the Middle East. In particular, Blinken is expected to pressure Netanyahu to prioritize the protection of civilians in Gaza, allow more aid to reach the territory, and curb the inflammatory rhetoric of far-right ministers calling for the displacement of Palestinians.

Netanyahu’s reluctance to engage in detailed planning for the governance of Gaza after the military offensive and his rejection of the US’s preferred options have further strained relations with Washington. In response, senior Israeli ministers have hastily presented post-war proposals, including a plan by the defense minister to maintain security control of Gaza while implementing an undefined, Israeli-guided Palestinian administration for day-to-day governance. The reconstruction of the territory would be overseen by the US, the EU, and regional partners.

However, experts have pointed out that these proposals are not official policy, have not been shared with other ministers, and are unlikely to be viable solutions. Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst on Israel and Palestine, emphasized that while involving local Palestinians in domestic governance is a positive approach, their agency and choices must be respected.

Gallant’s plan differs significantly from the US’s call for the Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank to take control of Gaza, leading to negotiations for the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

While the discussions during Blinken’s visit are expected to be challenging, Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, maintained that it is essential to address the tough issues facing the region.

The Biden administration has previously successfully influenced Israel on aid matters, such as facilitating limited fuel and commercial truck entry into Gaza. There are now indications from Israeli officials that additional entry points may be opened to allow more aid into northern Gaza.

To address US concerns about the military operations in Gaza, Gallant’s statement outlined a shift in Israeli tactics, including more precise targeting of Hamas fighters and their leaders. This change is likely in response to pressure from Washington to minimize civilian casualties and conduct lower-intensity operations that directly target Hamas.

As the conflict continues, the number of casualties has risen significantly, with more than 22,400 people killed, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. Thousands more are believed to be buried under rubble, and tens of thousands have been injured. Israel launched its offensive in response to Hamas militants attacking southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the abduction of around 240 individuals.

Nevertheless, Palestinians in Gaza have reported no decrease in Israeli airstrikes and shelling following Gallant’s announcement. Attacks have intensified in densely populated areas, causing further civilian casualties and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Another concern for the Biden administration is the calls from far-right members of Netanyahu’s cabinet for the mass migration of Palestinians from Gaza, making way for Israeli settlers. Such statements, coupled with reports of proposals to relocate Palestinians to other countries, have generated fear in the Arab world of a repeat of the mass dispossession experienced by Palestinians during the establishment of Israel in 1948.

It is important to note that reports of talks between Israel and Rwanda on the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza have been dismissed as false by the Rwandan government.

The US has consistently emphasized that Gaza is Palestinian land and must remain so, with Hamas no longer controlling its future and with a resolution that is just and self-determined.

