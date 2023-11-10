Israel Seeks to Change the Status Quo in Gaza with Ground War

Israel’s army announced its intention to end Hamas’s rule in Gaza through a ground invasion, as airstrikes continue to target the group’s leaders and result in civilian casualties. This escalating conflict comes in the aftermath of a devastating attack by Hamas militants, which claimed the lives of over 1,000 people and left numerous others kidnapped. Israeli leaders now seek to permanently alter the status quo and bring an end to Hamas’s presence in the region.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, emphasized that this operation aims to dismantle the Hamas organization entirely, unlike previous incursions that left the group intact. Israel has mobilized 360,000 reservists and deployed armored divisions to the border with Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion.

The toll of the airstrikes in Gaza has been staggering, with the number of fatalities rapidly approaching the figures from the 2014 war. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that 1,417 people, including 447 children and 248 women, have been killed. Additionally, over 338,000 individuals have been displaced, but their options for finding safety remain limited due to the closure of both Israel and Egypt’s borders.

Humanitarian concerns continue to mount as conditions in Gaza worsen. Doctors Without Borders describes the situation in the hospitals as “catastrophic,” and the main power plant in Gaza is now without fuel, posing a severe threat to the functioning of medical facilities. The International Committee of the Red Cross warns that without electricity, hospitals may turn into morgues. Amidst these dire circumstances, crucial supplies such as fuel, food, and water must be allowed into Gaza.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has called for the immediate introduction of humanitarian corridors or pauses in the conflict to enable the passage of aid workers and supplies into the region. However, Israel has not permitted any goods to enter Gaza since the start of the airstrikes, claiming it to be necessary for maintaining a total siege against Hamas.

Efforts to secure the release of 97 Israelis held captive by Hamas have been underway. The families of these hostages have been notified by the Israeli army, and the International Committee of the Red Cross has expressed its readiness to assist in negotiating their release.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to demonstrate the United States’ support for Israel. He reassured Israel of America’s commitment to its defense and stated that the United States is working closely with Israel to secure the release of all those held captive by Hamas. The Biden administration has also emphasized the need for aid to reach the Palestinian people affected by the conflict.

In conclusion, Israel’s ground war in Gaza represents a significant shift in its approach to dealing with Hamas. As the conflict intensifies, there is a growing concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with urgent calls for the passage of aid to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.

