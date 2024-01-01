Fuel to the Fire: Yemen’s Houthis and the Escalation in the Red Sea

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have recently intensified their attacks on ships in the Red Sea as a response to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. These strikes have raised concerns that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could widen into a regional confrontation. The United States has expressed its reluctance to get involved in a broader war but has emphasized its commitment to self-defense. In light of these events, there are growing worries about the impact on global security and economy as some of the world’s largest shipping and oil companies temporarily suspend transit through this crucial maritime trade route.

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthi movement, also known as Ansarallah, represents one side of the Yemeni civil war that has been ongoing for almost ten years. The movement originated in the 1990s when Hussein al-Houthi, its leader, initiated the “Believing Youth,” a religious revival movement within the Zaidi subsect of Shia Islam. Over time, al-Houthi’s followers became known as Houthis.

How did they gain power?

Originally, Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen’s first post-unification president, supported the Believing Youth. However, as the movement gained popularity and its anti-government rhetoric intensified, it posed a threat to Saleh’s regime. In 2003, Saleh’s support for the US invasion of Iraq, which was widely opposed by Yemenis, led to a rift. Taking advantage of the public outrage, al-Houthi organized mass protests. Consequently, Saleh issued a warrant for al-Houthi’s arrest. Although al-Houthi was killed by Yemeni forces in September 2004, his movement continued to grow. The Houthi military wing expanded as more fighters joined their cause. Inspired by the Arab Spring protests in 2011, they took control of Saada, a northern province, and demanded an end to the Saleh regime.

The Houthis’ Power and Capabilities

According to American officials, the Houthis have demonstrated incremental advancements in the range, accuracy, and lethality of their domestically produced missiles. Initially, Houthi weapons relied on Iranian components smuggled into Yemen, but they have since made significant modifications, resulting in substantial overall improvements. In a notable development, the Houthis fired a salvo of medium-range ballistic missiles towards Israel’s southern region of Eilat in early December. Although Israel claimed to have intercepted the missiles, this incident revealed the Houthis’ ability to cause havoc beyond their immediate vicinity. Notably, they have utilized drones and anti-ship missiles to target commercial vessels, sometimes with no apparent connection to Israel. Consequently, several naval forces, including the US Navy, have been compelled to respond to distress calls from these ships.

