Israel Responds to South Africa’s Genocide Claim in Gaza

Israel’s commitment to defending against South Africa’s accusations of “genocidal” actions in Gaza has been confirmed by an Israeli spokesperson. Eylon Levy, speaking directly to South African leaders, warned that history would pass judgment without mercy. South Africa’s application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday caused outrage in Israel, a country which has faced condemnation from South Africa due to its conflict with Gaza since October 7th.

The war has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with more than 22,000 Palestinians, predominantly civilians, being killed by Israeli airstrikes, based on figures provided by Gaza’s health ministry. This war was ignited by Hamas’ massive attack on Israeli communities, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and the taking of 240 hostages returned to Gaza.

In response to South Africa’s application to the ICJ, representatives from the South African government have stressed the obligation to prevent genocide from occurring. Their 84-page document accuses Israel’s “acts and omissions” of being genocidal in nature, as they allegedly seek to destroy a significant portion of the Palestinian national, racial, and ethnic group.

The case is scheduled to be heard on January 11th and 12th at the ICJ, located in The Hague, Netherlands. As the highest court of the United Nations, it has the authority to settle disputes between states and provide advisory opinions on international legal matters. While it lacks the power to initiate prosecutions, its opinions carry weight amongst the international legal community.

Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy expressed the country’s intention to dispute South Africa’s “absurd blood libel.” The term “blood libel” historically refers to false accusations against Jewish communities, often associated with bloodletting. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently denied South Africa’s allegations, stating that Hamas, not Israel, is responsible for any potential genocide. He emphasized that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are acting with moral consideration, while Hamas would seek to murder all Israelis if given the chance.

In addition to the case brought forth by South Africa, Israel is already facing another investigation at the ICJ initiated by the Palestinians. This investigation centers around Israel’s prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of Palestinian territory. In a previous judgment in 2004, the court found Israel’s barrier in and around the occupied West Bank to be in violation of international law. Israel claimed that the barrier was constructed to combat suicide bombings from the West Bank, while Palestinians viewed it as a means to seize land.

As Israel prepares to defend itself in the ICJ, the outcome of these legal battles will shape international perceptions of the conflict in Gaza and potentially impact future actions taken by the international community.

