New Daily Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza Conflict

Israel has reached an agreement to implement daily four-hour pauses in the fighting in northern Gaza, according to the US National Security Council. This development is seen as a step in the right direction towards alleviating the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

The first of these humanitarian pauses will be announced on Thursday, with Israel committing to provide at least three hours’ notice for each four-hour window. During these pauses, the Israelis have assured that there will be no military operations in the designated areas.

US President Joe Biden had previously requested a longer pause during negotiations for the release of captives held by Hamas. However, he ruled out the possibility of a general ceasefire. The United States believes that a ceasefire would only serve to legitimize the actions of Hamas on October 7, which is not acceptable to them at this time.

Although Israel has clarified that these pauses are not ceasefires, they are prepared to continue allowing brief, localized pauses to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, an army spokesman, emphasized that these tactical pauses are specifically for humanitarian purposes.

While negotiations between Hamas and Israel continue, there has been no definitive agreement reached thus far, according to Taher Al-Nono, a political advisor to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The focus remains on resolving the hostage situation and increasing access to vital aid for the people in Gaza.

The United States has also expressed its intention to support the delivery of aid by aiming to have 150 aid trucks entering Gaza on a daily basis. These measures are crucial to addressing the urgent needs of the population in Gaza, where the death toll continues to rise.

Abdel Hamid Siyam, a Middle East expert at Rutgers University, has highlighted the limitations of these pauses, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive ceasefire to enable uninterrupted humanitarian aid, the safe departure of foreign nationals, and potentially even peace negotiations.

The pressure is mounting on Israel to implement a genuine ceasefire, lasting for a few days, to address the immediate humanitarian crisis. It is expected that such a ceasefire will be pursued in the coming days.

In parallel, hostage negotiations are also underway in Qatar, where discussions are taking place regarding a larger release of captives. CIA Director William Burns visited Doha to engage in talks with the Qatari Prime Minister and the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency to explore options for securing the release of hostages in Gaza.

These developments signal some progress towards addressing the urgent humanitarian needs and seeking a resolution to the hostage situation. However, there is still a long way to go to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

