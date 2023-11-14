Israeli Airstrike Targets Military Installations in Southern Syria

In a recent development, Israeli forces have conducted an aerial attack on military sites situated in southern Syria. Reports from Syrian state media confirm that the strike resulted in some material losses. Although the military source mentioned the occurrence, they did not disclose the specific locations that were targeted.

Over the years, Israel has consistently carried out attacks on what it claims to be Iran-associated targets in Syria. As Tehran’s influence in the country has grown through its support for President Bashar al-Assad in the ongoing civil war since 2011, Israel has taken action to counter this influence.

Sources familiar with the situation, including two defected Syrian military personnel, suggest that the airstrikes specifically aimed at a Syrian army air defense base and a radar station located in Tel Qulaib and Tel Maseeh within the Sweida province in southwestern Syria. Witnesses residing near the city of Shahba in Sweida province reported seeing red flames in the distance, accompanied by the sound of ambulances rushing towards the impacted area.

When approached for comment, Israel’s military refrained from providing any statements regarding the alleged strike in Syria.

According to intelligence sources from Western countries, it is believed that the Syrian army’s elite pro-Iranian Fourth Division, in coordination with Iranian militias, conducts an extensive drug trade worth billions of dollars along the border with Jordan in the southern region.

