Israel’s Offensive Against Hamas: Unveiling the Labyrinth of Tunnels

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israel’s military has initiated a new phase of its offensive, employing tactics to target Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels and command structures in northern Gaza. The operation, which may span over several months, aims to dismantle the underground infrastructure that has been instrumental in Hamas’ attacks on Israeli forces.

Israel has been relentless in its bombardment of Gaza from the air and has also deployed ground troops to divide the coastal enclave. The latest offensive was triggered by an earlier cross-border attack by Hamas gunmen, resulting in the death of 1,400 people and the capture of 240 hostages.

The Israeli Defense Forces, under the approval of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, have devised operational plans to carry out military actions in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip. While specific details have not been disclosed, it is clear that neutralizing the vast tunnel network beneath northern Gaza is a crucial objective in this phase of the offensive.

Hamas has built an extensive tunnel city beneath Gaza, stretching for hundreds of kilometers and reaching depths of up to 80 meters. This intricate network has served as a crucial hiding place and a launching point for attacks on Israeli forces. The tunnels have been described as resembling a “spiders web”, due to their complexity and extensive reach.

The Israeli military has highlighted that many of Hamas’ tunnels, along with command centers and rocket launchers, are located near schools, hospitals, and humanitarian institutions in northern Gaza. This poses a significant challenge for Israeli forces, as they navigate their way through densely populated areas while aiming to minimize collateral damage.

While international pressure has mounted for a humanitarian ceasefire, the presence of Israeli troops on the ground inside Gaza City makes a temporary pause in hostilities unlikely at this stage. Both Israel and Hamas have rejected calls for a ceasefire, with Israel insisting on the release of the captured hostages as a prerequisite for any cessation of fighting.

Israeli forces are employing various tactics to combat the tunnel threat. Combat engineering units are using explosive devices to destroy tunnel entrances, while robots and sniffer dogs are being utilized to locate and gather intelligence on the tunnel network. Bulldozers are also being deployed to dismantle parts of tunnel entrances.

This offensive is a complex and challenging operation for Israel. The priority is to immobilize as much of Hamas’ military infrastructure as possible through aerial bombardment before engaging in underground battles within the tunnels. The presence of Israeli hostages, believed to be held within the tunnels, further complicates the operation and necessitates a careful and methodical approach.

While the Israeli military is determined to eradicate the tunnel network and neutralize Hamas’ capabilities, the risks and challenges associated with this mission should not be underestimated. The ongoing offensive emphasizes the gravity of the conflict and the lengthy process that lies ahead in achieving the desired outcome.