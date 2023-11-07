The Battle Beneath: Israel Targets Hamas’ Underground Network in Gaza

Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip has entered a new phase, as the country moves troops and armored vehicles into the Palestinian territory. However, the battleground between Israel and Hamas may not be limited to the streets but lies beneath them. Hamas is believed to have constructed an extensive network of tunnels underground, which not only serve as hiding places for hostages but also as a crucial planning and execution ground for attacks. These tunnels, estimated to span over 300 miles and reach depths of more than 200 feet, are an intricate maze that Israel aims to dismantle to cripple Hamas.

The underground tunnels in Gaza, dubbed the “Gaza Metro” by Israel, have evolved significantly over the years. Initially used for smuggling goods from Egypt, they later became weapon storage facilities. Today, they have been transformed into advanced structures with electricity, phone lines, and reinforced concrete. These enhancements make them virtually undetectable, making the task of locating and eliminating them even more challenging.

Joel Raskin, an expert on Gaza’s tunnels, highlights their importance in Hamas’ operations, stating that they are pivotal for everything the militant group plans to do. The geology of the Gaza Strip makes tunnel construction and maintenance ideal, with sediment layers making detection difficult.

Israel recognizes that destroying Hamas entails dismantling this intricate tunnel network. This includes attack shafts near the border, defense shafts deeper inside, artillery pads hidden below the surface, and tunnels connected to civilian buildings, such as apartment blocks and hospitals, for escape routes. The Israeli army accuses Hamas of operating within the Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest hospital, and other medical facilities. Hamas denies the existence of tunnels under Shifa hospital, emphasizing that it is providing shelter and care to thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Israel has been preparing for this underground battle meticulously. After firsthand experience inside a Gaza tunnel in 2007, Israeli reserve colonel Amir Ulo and the military have been trained in mock tunnels built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Over the past few days, Israel has been using bombs to collapse Hamas’ tunnel networks, even though there are concerns about foreign hostages being hidden within them.

As the conflict unfolds, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has framed it as a fight for Israel’s survival. However, the families of hostages fear the safety of their loved ones trapped underground. The outcome of this subterranean clash remains uncertain, but both sides are prepared to do whatever it takes to prevail.