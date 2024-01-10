Israel Takes Legal Experts, Including a Holocaust Survivor, to World Court to Dispute Genocide Claim

TEL AVIV, Israel – In a remarkable move, Israel is assembling a team of legal experts to challenge allegations of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza at the International Court of Justice. This represents a departure from Israel’s usual stance of considering international tribunals as biased and unfair. By participating in the proceedings, Israel aims to refute the accusation and prevent a potential court order to cease its military operations against Hamas.

Among the legal minds chosen to represent Israel is a Holocaust survivor and former Israeli Supreme Court chief justice. Their expertise will be crucial in debunking the claim made by South Africa that Israel’s military campaign amounts to genocide. Israel argues that halting its offensive at this stage would result in a victory for Hamas, with potential threats to its national security.

The charge of genocide strikes at the core of Israel’s national identity, with the country being established in the aftermath of the Holocaust. Israel perceives itself as a protector of Jewish security and played a significant role in the creation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in 1948.

According to health officials in Gaza, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 23,200 Palestinians, with a significant number being women and children. Additionally, around 85% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, leading to a humanitarian crisis in the region.

South Africa, a longtime critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, initiated the case at the International Court of Justice. The comparison drawn between Israel’s policies and South Africa’s apartheid regime has intensified the debate. Israel vehemently denies the claims of genocide and asserts that its actions align with international law, while blaming Hamas for embedding itself in residential areas.

The legal battle is expected to be lengthy, with South Africa calling for immediate orders to suspend Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Such a ruling, if enforced, would prove politically challenging for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and could garner U.N. sanctions against Israel.

Israel’s decision to cooperate with the court is rooted in confidence that it will prevail. The inclusion of a Holocaust survivor on the legal team brings a personal perspective to the proceedings. This unexpected turn of events has even surprised critics of Netanyahu’s government.

In addition to the Holocaust survivor, Israel has enlisted the help of a renowned British lawyer who is an expert in international law. His impressive track record in representing various states in international litigation bolsters Israel’s defense.

Ultimately, this legal battle at The Hague will shape the narrative around Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and have significant ramifications for both the region and international relations.

