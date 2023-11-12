Israeli Incursion in Gaza Continues as Conflict Escalates

In a further escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli tanks and soldiers have entered the outskirts of Gaza City, marking the deepest incursion yet into the area. The incursion comes amidst a relentless bombing campaign, with Israeli ground forces conducting airstrikes on Hamas targets. This incursion is the furthest that Israeli ground troops have penetrated into Gaza since the start of the incursions three days ago.

Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, released a video of three hostages delivering a statement directed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the release of civilians and prisoners. The video showcases the tense atmosphere and desperation on both sides of the conflict.

In another incident, a car exploded on the highway as it was executing a U-turn near Israeli tanks. While Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari declined to comment on the incident, he confirmed that Israeli forces have expanded their activity in Gaza, with additional infantry, armor, engineering, and artillery forces entering the enclave. The fighting continues on the ground as Israeli troops engage with terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also reported spotting an antitank missile launching post near the al-Azhar University, a location that lies just south of Gaza City. Israeli aircraft were guided to strike the target. The incursion has gone beyond the periphery of Gaza, with IDF soldiers hoisting an Israeli flag atop a beachside hotel in the north of the city.

The main roads connecting north and south in Gaza, the exposed coastal road and Salah al-Din Road, have become key battlegrounds. Salah al-Din Road, an ancient route, has seen the armies of various historical figures traverse its path. Journalists have captured footage of Israeli tanks and bulldozers on Salah al-Din Road, and eyewitness accounts describe a civilian car being targeted by an Israeli tank.

The situation remains volatile, with casualties reported on both sides, and Hamas claiming to have forced Israeli troops to retreat. Israeli officials, on the other hand, state that there has been no ground advance in residential areas. The conflict continues to intensify, raising concerns about the potential for further violence and loss of life.

Sources:

– The Washington Post